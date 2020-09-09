Huawei FreeBuds 3i now available in South Africa

Huawei’s new FreeBuds 3i wireless earbuds are now available to purchase in South Africa.

The FreeBuds 3i share a similar design to the FreeBuds 3, but they come with a few useful improvements.

Among these is what Huawei calls “Ultimate Active Noise Cancellation”, which uses an outward-facing mic to detect ambient noise and actively counter this with anti-noise.

A separate inward-facing microphone picks up the rest of the noise in your ears for further cancellation.

An outer microphone on the bottom of the earbud is used for calling and voice commands.

The wireless earphones also have built-in capacitive sensors on both sides, allowing you to control features of the hardware and music playback with different taps on the earbuds themselves.

For example, a long tap will toggle active noise cancellation, while a double-tap will play or pause music and answer or end calls.

The FreeBuds 3i are shipped with a charging case that has a battery life of 14.5 hours, and the earbuds themselves offer 3.5 hours of playback time on a single charge.

The new wireless earbuds were listed on the Huawei Store this week, and are priced at R1,999.

Customers who purchase the FreeBuds 3i from the Huawei Store will also receive a free 10,000mAh power bank.

