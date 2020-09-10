Huawei launches new laptops, FreeBuds, and smartwatches

Huawei has launched six new hardware products at its Developer Conference 2020, including two MateBook laptops, two smartwatches, and two sets of earphones.

These devices were announced alongside the launch of Huawei’s EMUI 11 operating system, which is the company’s Android-based software for its smartphones and tablets.

“The new artistic design offers a breath of fresh air, while the transitions and UI interactions have been optimised for human factors to improve the user experience,” said President of the Software Department at Huawei Consumer Business Group Wang Chenglu.

The devices launched by Huawei at its conference are as follows.

MateBook 14

The Huawei MateBook 14 laptop has a high-precision 2K multi-touch screen.

It offers impressive performance thanks to its AMD Ryzen 4000 H series processor, while Huawei’s Shark Fin Fans deliver superior thermals.

It comes in 8GB and 16GB RAM configurations, as well as with either a 256GB or 512GB SSD.

The MateBook 14 will be priced from €849 and will be available from October 2020.

MateBook X

Huawei has also rebooted its MateBook X laptop with updated hardware and an improved design.

It weighs 1kg and is just 13.6mm thick, and is the first-ever laptop to feature Huawei’s multi-touch Infinite FullView display, which results in it having almost no bezel.

The MateBook X laptop now offers a 13-inch 3,000 x 2,000 resolution display and supports up to an Intel i7-10510U processor.

It offers up to 16GB RAM and also includes a pop-up webcam, a fingerprint sensor power button, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

The MateBook X will be priced from €1,599 and will be available from October 2020.

New Huawei smartwatches

Huawei has announced two new smartwatches – the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro, and the Huawei Watch Fit.

The Watch GT 2 Pro is an improvement on the Watch GT 2 and comes in both sports and classic models – which offer silicon and leather straps respectively.

This smartwatch includes over 100 workout modes including a variety of new activities such as skiing, snowboarding, and the ability to measure the speed of your golf swing.

Its global pricing is €329 and €349 for the Sport and Classic versions respectively and will be available from September.

The Watch Fit is a simple fitness wearable and comes with a rounded rectangular 1.64-inch AMOLED display.

It offers all of the basics users will expect of a smartwatch – such as customisable watch faces, a variety of workout modes, and 24-hour heart monitoring.

This Watch Fit offers 10 days of battery with typical usage, and fast charging support means that a five-minute charge will sustain the Watch Fit for a full day of typical use.

This smartwatch is priced at €129 and will be available from September 2020.

New Huawei earphones

Huawei has also launched two new earphone products – the FreeBuds Pro and the FreeLace Pro.

The FreeBuds Pro are Huawei’s competitor for Apple’s AirPods 2 and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, offering improved active noise cancellation (ANC) which cancels up to 40dB of ambient sound.

These earbuds offer three profiles – General, Cosy, and Ultimate – and identify the type of ambient noise to switch between them.

They also support a new design, which comprises the part of the FreeBuds Pro that doesn’t go into the ear being of a rectangular shape.

The FreeBuds Pro will use the Kirin A1 chipset, and the batteries will last for 4.5 hours of continuous listening with ANC enabled, or seven with ANC disabled.

Huawei’s FreeLace Pro is an alternative to the completely wireless FreeBuds Pro.

While these earphones do not plug into your device, there is a cord which connects the two earbuds to each other.

These earphones also support noise cancellation of up to 40dB, and can be both charged and paired by plugging them into a smartphone with a USB-C port.

Huawei said that these earphones will offer five hours of music playback with just a five-minute charge, while a full charge allows for a full day of use.

Huawei said that the FreeBuds Pro will cost €199 while the FreeLace Pro will cost €119. These earphones will be available in October and September respectively.

Now read: New WhatsApp features coming to Android