Awesome tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

I went on a cruise recently and brought my expensive new smartphone along to take pictures of the ocean.
One night, as I was backing up my photos to the cloud, I accidentally dropped my phone over the side and into the sea.
I scrambled to catch it but it was too late – I could do nothing but watch it sync.
Intel Core i7-9700K CPU from Takealot – R7,299
Kotion Gaming Headset from Takealot – R599
Western Digital Green 240GB SSD from Takealot – R689
Hisense 55-inch ULED TV from Takealot – R10,999
LG Sound Bar from Takealot – R5,999
Dell 24-inch Monitor from Incredible Connection – R1,999
Samsung Galaxy A51 from Incredible Connection – R5,999
55-inch Smart UHD TV from Incredible Connection – R14,999
Univ Range Extender 300Mbps from Incredible Connection – R399
Samsung 65-inch UHD TV from Incredible Connection – R15,999
Acer Spin 1 laptop from Makro – R5,999
Lenovo IdeaPad C340 from Makro – R14,999
Samsung 75-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R29,999
Xbox One S 1TB from Makro – R6,999
Skyworth 50-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R5,999
Sandisk Ultra MicroSDHC 32GB memory card from Raru – R75
TP-Link Archer Wi-Fi 6 router from Evetech – R1,999
SteelSeries Apex 3 keyboard from Wootware – R1,449
