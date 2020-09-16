Apple One subscription service launched

Apple has launched its Apple One subscription service, which bundles up to six Apple services into a single, more affordable subscription package.

These services are available across devices such as the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV, and Mac.

“With Apple One, you can access the best of Apple entertainment across all your favorite devices with one simple subscription.” said Apple senior VP for Internet software and services Eddy Cue.

There are three packages available to customers – Individual, Family, and Premier.

The Individual package costs $14.95 per month and offers Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB iCloud storage space.

package costs and offers Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB iCloud storage space. For $19.95 per month , the Family package offers the same services, but with 200GB iCloud storage space, and can be shared with up to five other people.

, the package offers the same services, but with 200GB iCloud storage space, and can be shared with up to five other people. Finally, the $29.95 Premier package, which can also be shared with up to five people, offers 2TB of iCloud storage, as well as additional subscriptions to Apple News+ and Apple’s new Fitness+ service.

Apple also announced that any services to which customers aren’t already subscribed will be free for the first 30 days.

Thereafter, the subscription will automatically be billed monthly, and customers can cancel their subscription at any time.

If customers want to add iCloud storage to what is offered in their Apple One subscription, this can also be done separately.

Apple One’s Individual and Family plans will be available in over 100 countries and regions, while Premium will only be available in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US.

Apple Fitness+

Included in the Premier package is Apple Fitness+, which is a new service that Apple describes as the first fitness experience built for Apple Watch.

This service will launch later this year and allows users to view important workout data that has been tracked by their Apple Watch on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV.

Additionally, users can access studio-style workouts which are delivered by “inspiring world-class trainers” while motivating music from renowned artists plays in the background.

The app uses a recommendation engine to analyse users’ previously-completed workouts to suggest new workouts that they will enjoy.

Alternatively, users can use a filtering tool integrated into the app to specify what they are looking for in their next workout.

Once the workout has been selected, it will automatically start on the user’s Apple Watch.

“We’re so excited to energize our customers with new ways to get active and stay active with Apple Watch,” said Apple’s senior director of fitness for health technologies Jay Blahnik.

“With diverse studio workouts that are suitable for all ability levels, led by a phenomenal group of unique trainers, and an approachable program designed for beginners all the way through to the fitness enthusiast — as well as the flexibility to work out anywhere — there’s something for everyone.”

“We know Fitness+ will take working out with Apple Watch to the next level with unparalleled engagement, convenience, and inspiration.”

For those who want Apple Fitness+ as a standalone service, it will cost $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Users can share the subscription with up to five other people through Family Sharing.

At launch, it will be available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US.

Now read: New Apple Watch SE launched