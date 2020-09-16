Apple unveils Watch Series 6

Apple pulled the wraps off its latest flagship smartwatch – the Apple Watch Series 6 – during its “Time Flies” event on Tuesday.

Apple COO Jeff Williams said the Series 6 “completely redefines what a watch can do”.

A major feature of the new watch is the inclusion of a blood oxygen sensor and an accompanying app.

The sensor measures oxygen saturation, or SpO2, which represents the percentage of oxygen being carried by red blood cells from the lungs to the rest of the body.

This shows how well-oxygenated blood is being delivered throughout the body, an important indicator for overall health.

The Watch Series 6 will be available in four new colours – blue and red for aluminium, and graphite and an updated yellow gold for stainless steel.

Better performance and charging

The Watch Series 6 offers several improvements in terms of hardware and performance.

Apple said the new S6 SiP (System in Package) delivers increased performance with a dual-core processor based on the A13 Bionic in the iPhone 11.

This allows for launching apps up to 20% faster, while still maintaining the 18-hour battery life of the Series 5.

Battery life while tracking certain workouts, such as indoor and outdoor running, has also been improved.

A full charge will now take 1.5 hours, one hour less than on the Series 5.

It also sports the U1 chip and Ultra Wideband antennas to support short-range wireless location for new features like Apple’s digital car keys.

Brighter display and WatchOS 7

The Always-On Retina display, which was first introduced with the Series 5, has been upgraded to deliver 2.5 times higher brightness while the user’s wrist is down.

Additionally, the Notification and Control Centres can now be accessed in this always-on mode.

This means users can tap on notifications and swipe to changes faces without waking the watch screen.

The Series 7 will run WatchOS 7, which brings seven new watch face options, in addition to several other features.

This includes four new workout modes, sleep tracking, and automatic hand wash detection.

Users can also get cycling directions or language translation via Siri directly from the watch.

Pricing and availability

The Watch Series 6 will be available in 40mm and 44mm models from 18 September in the US and 28 other countries.

Prices start at $399 for the GPS-only version and $499 for the GPS and Cellular variant.

The images below show several of the new cases and wrist bands available for the Watch Series 6.

Apple Watch Series 6

