Apple unveils its most powerful iPad ever

Apple revealed two new iPad models at an event on 15 September – the new iPad Air and the iPad 8.

Both devices feature improved hardware, with the iPad Air and iPad 8 being powered by Apple’s A14 and A12 Bionic chipsets, respectively.

Apple stated that its new iPad Air is its most powerful and versatile iPad ever, and the device also sports an improved design that is available in five different colours.

“Today we’re excited to introduce a completely redesigned and far more powerful iPad Air, debuting Apple’s most powerful chip ever made, the A14 Bionic,” said Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Greg Joswiak.

“With its gorgeous new all-screen design, larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, next-generation Touch ID, and a massive boost in performance with A14 Bionic, the new iPad Air brings customers powerful pro features at an even more affordable price.”

Apple said that the iPad 8 is twice as fast as the top-selling Windows laptop and three-times faster than the top-selling Android tablet.

Its chipset also includes Apple’s Neural Engine, which means it supports machine learning capabilities as well as real-time people occlusion and motion tracking.

“We’re excited to offer customers an even faster and more powerful experience with the eighth-generation iPad,” Joswiak said.

“With its beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display, the performance boost from the A12 Bionic, great cameras, and so much more, the new iPad is an incredible value at a time when, more than ever, our customers need powerful and versatile ways to work, play, learn, and connect with loved ones.”

Apple’s new iPads are further detailed below.

iPad Air

The new iPad Air is Apple’s most powerful tablet to date, and it sports an all-screen design that houses a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display.

It also has a new Touch ID sensor embedded in the top button as well as camera and audio upgrades.

The iPad Air will be available in five colours: silver, space grey, rose gold, green, and sky blue.

It is compatible with the Apple Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil, which attaches magnetically to the side of the device and charges wirelessly.

The A14 Bionic chipset in the new iPad Air supports demanding workloads, allowing users to edit 4K videos, play high-resolution games, and use the built-in Neural Engine to enable machine learning applications.

This chip is built on a 5nm manufacturing process and includes a four-core graphics architecture that delivers a 30% improvement in graphics performance compared to the previous generation iPad Air.

The new iPad Air sports a 7MP front-facing camera and a 12MP rear camera that delivers 4K video capture.

It also features a USB-C port for up to 5Gbps data transfer, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and LTE connectivity, and it is available with either 64GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Apple’s new iPad Air will be available from October 2020 and will be priced as follows:

iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB – $599

iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB – $749

iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB – $729

iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB – $879

iPad 8

Apple’s new iPad 8 tablet sports a number of improvements over the previous generation and is available in three colours: space grey, silver, and gold.

The tablet sports a 10.2-inch display and all-day battery life, as well as 8MP and 1.2MP cameras on the rear and front of the device, respectively.

It supports Apple’s Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil, and a Home Button with Touch ID support rests below the display on the front of the device.

The iPad 8 supports Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity, and it is available with either 32GB or 128GB of internal storage.

Apple’s new iPad 8 is available to pre-order from the Apple website, and is priced as follows:

iPad 8 Wi-Fi 32GB – $329

iPad 8 Wi-Fi 128GB- $429

iPad 8 Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB – $459

iPad 8 Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB – $559

iPadOS 14

Apple also announced that its iPadOS 14 operating system will be available from 16 September, bringing a number of new features to its iPad products.

These include the following:

New compact designs for incoming FaceTime and phone calls, Siri interactions, and Search to help users stay focused on the task at hand.

Universal Search to quickly find practically anything, from locating and launching apps, to accessing contacts, files, and information, to getting answers to common questions about people or places.

New sidebars for many apps including Photos and Files, and streamlined toolbars that consolidate controls into a single place, making them more useful than ever.

Redesigned widgets that present timely information at a glance right on the Home Screen.

Other new functionality includes Scribble, which allows Apple Pencil users to handwrite directly in any text field.

Apple Pencil integration is also improved, with Smart Selection automatically distinguishing handwriting from drawings and shape recognition, allowing users to draw shapes that are then automatically made geometrically perfect.

Data detectors now work seamlessly with handwritten text, recognising phone numbers, dates, addresses, and links when they are written with the Apple Pencil.

Images and specifications of the new Apple iPads are shown below.

Specifications

Specifications iPad Air iPad 8 Operating system iPadOS 14 iPadOS 14 Chipset A14 Bionic A12 Bionic Display 10.9-inch 2,360 x 1,640 Liquid Retina 10.2-inch 2,160 x 1,620 Retina Storage 64GB / 256GB 32GB / 128GB Rear camera 12MP 8MP Front camera 7MP 1.2MP Battery Up to 10 hours of surfing the web Up to 10 hours of surfing the web Price From $599 From $329

iPad Air

iPad 8

