The cheapest gadgets to make your TV smart

Many South Africans may have an older TV set which still offers a great viewing experience but lacks smart integration.
Other might be stuck with a TV with an older smart operating system that has lost support for certain important applications.
One example of this was Samsung last year announcing that its smart TVs manufactured in 2010 and 2011 would lose access to Netflix.
Having to hook up a laptop or copy files to a USB to watch on your TV every time can be a tedious undertaking, but a smart TV box offers a hassle-free, plug-and-play solution to make a TV with an HDMI input smart.
These devices are effectively compact computers with an operating system (usually Google’s Android TV) that allows for the playback of content via apps or through external media.
Features to consider
There is a wide range of options for cheap smart TV boxes with Android TV available in South Africa.
Aside from the required hardware for solid performance, there are several features to consider which could have a significant impact on your experience with a smart TV box or stick.
Firstly, Google-certified devices offer support for all official apps as well as official versions of the Android TV OS.
If a box is not Google-certified, then applications like DStv Now will not be available to download directly from the Google Play Store.
In certain instances, it may be possible to side-load the app, although this does not guarantee it will work as intended.
Another factor to weigh is what type of remote you’ll be getting with the device, as well as whether the box supports Bluetooth connectivity.
The addition of full-size keyboard may make it easier for you to search for and find your content, improving your overall experience.
Bluetooth support will also allow you to connect wireless peripherals like a mouse or keyboard to ease navigation and input.
Smart boxes under R1,000
We’ve put together a list of 10 of the cheapest TV boxes and sticks available in South Africa for those looking to add smart features to their TV.
Most of these devices are not Google-certified, but still offer users access to a wide range of applications, including Netflix, YouTube, and Showmax.
Tech Geeks 4K Android TV Box – R675
|Tech Geeks 4K Android TV Box
|Output
|[email protected]
|CPU
|Amlogic S905W
|GPU
|Mali 450
|RAM
|1GB
|Storage
|8GB
|Operating System
|Android TV 7.1
|Connectivity
|802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet
|Ports
|2 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x microSD Card reader, 1 x 3.5mm AV jack
|Google-certified
|No
MXQ Pro 4K Smart Box – R725
|MXQ Pro 4K Smart Box
|Output
|[email protected]
|CPU
|Amlogic S905W
|GPU
|Mali 450
|RAM
|1GB
|Storage
|8GB
|Operating System
|Android TV 7.1
|Connectivity
|4 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI 1.4b, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x SPDIF jack, 1 x 3.5mm AV jack
|Ports
|802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet
|Google-certified
|No
X96 Mini Android TV Media Box – R797
|X96 Mini Android TV Media Box
|Output
|[email protected], with HDR10
|CPU
|Amlogic S905W
|GPU
|Mali 450
|RAM
|1GB
|Storage
|16GB
|Operating System
|Android TV 7.1
|Connectivity
|802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet
|Ports
|2 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm AV jack, 1 x CVBS output
|Google-certified
|No
Blaupunkt Android Media Box – R699
|Blaupunkt Android Media Box
|Output
|1080p
|CPU
|Rockchip RK 3229
|GPU
|Mali 400
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|8GB
|Operating System
|Android TV 7.1
|Connectivity
|802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0
|Ports
|4 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x SD Card reader, 1 x SPDIF jack, 1 x 3.5mm AV jack
|Google-certified
|No
Ultra Link Android TV Box – R799
|Ultra Link Android TV Box
|Output
|[email protected], with HDR
|CPU
|Amlogic
|GPU
|Mali 450
|RAM
|1GB
|Storage
|8GB
|Operating System
|Android TV
|Connectivity
|802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet
|Ports
|2 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x microSD card reader
|Google-certified
|No
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick – R895
|Output
|[email protected]
|CPU
|Quad-core Cortex A53
|GPU
|Mali 450
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|8GB
|Operating System
|Android TV 9.0
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|Ports
|1 x HDMI 2.0
|Google-certified
|Yes
MyGica ATV495X – R892
|Output
|[email protected]
|CPU
|Amlogic S905X
|GPU
|Mali 450
|RAM
|1GB
|Storage
|8GB
|Operating System
|Android TV 6.0
|Connectivity
|802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, Ethernet
|Ports
|2 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x CVBS, 1 microSD card reader
|Google-certified
|No
MyGica ATV4595MAX – R889
|MyGica ATV495MAX
|Output
|[email protected]
|CPU
|Amlogic S905X
|GPU
|Mali 450
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|16GB
|Operating System
|Android TV 7.1
|Connectivity
|802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, Ethernet
|Ports
|2 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x microSD card reader
|Google-certified
|Yes
TX 6 Android TV Box – R898
|TX 6 Android TV Box
|Output
|[email protected], [email protected]
|CPU
|AllWinner H6
|GPU
|Mali T720
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|32GB
|Operating System
|Android TV 9.0
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet
|Ports
|1 x USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x SPDIF
|Google-certified
|No
Sigmalink Amlogic – R909
|Sigmalink Amlogic
|Output
|[email protected]
|CPU
|Amlogic S905W
|GPU
|Mali 450
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|16GB
|Operating System
|Android TV 7.1
|Connectivity
|802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, Ethernet
|Ports
|2 x USB 2.0, 1 HDMI 2.0, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm AV jack
|Google-certified
|No
