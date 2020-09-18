Awesome tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

To appear more attractive at the gym, I wore my tuxedo when I exercised yesterday.
Everything went well except for the weightlifting.
It is not my strong suit.
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
Samsung 27-inch FreeSync Curved Monitor from Takealot – R3,399
Hisense 58-inch UHD HDR TV from Takealot – R8,399
Sennheiser Wireless Headphones from Takealot – R3,499
Crucial MX500 500GB SSD from Takealot – R1,699
TP-Link 450Mbps Wi-Fi Router from Takealot – R565
Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Laptop from Incredible Connection – R11,999
ASUS Vivobook Ryzen 5 Notebook from Incredible Connection – R9,999
HP Envy 13 X360 from Incredible Connection – R16,999
TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender from Incredible Connection – R1,299
Huawei Y9 Prime from Incredible Connection – R4,699
LG 65-inch OLED TV from Makro – R51,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 LTE from Makro – R3,299
Skyworth 32-inch Smart HD Android TV from Makro – R2,999
PS4 500GB Console bundle from Makro – R6,999
ASUS VivoBook X543 laptop from Makro – R6,499
RogueWare Couch Warrior gaming sofa from Raru – R2,999
Logitech G703 wireless gaming mouse from Evetech – R1,899
AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU from Wootware – R4,399
