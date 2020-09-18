Awesome tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

18 September 2020

To appear more attractive at the gym, I wore my tuxedo when I exercised yesterday.

Everything went well except for the weightlifting.

It is not my strong suit.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

Samsung 27-inch FreeSync Curved Monitor from Takealot – R3,399

Hisense 58-inch UHD HDR TV from Takealot – R8,399

Sennheiser Wireless Headphones from Takealot – R3,499

Crucial MX500 500GB SSD from Takealot – R1,699

TP-Link 450Mbps Wi-Fi Router from Takealot – R565

Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Laptop from Incredible Connection – R11,999

ASUS Vivobook Ryzen 5 Notebook from Incredible Connection – R9,999

HP Envy 13 X360 from Incredible Connection – R16,999

TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender from Incredible Connection – R1,299

Huawei Y9 Prime from Incredible Connection – R4,699

LG 65-inch OLED TV from Makro – R51,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 LTE from Makro – R3,299

Skyworth 32-inch Smart HD Android TV from Makro – R2,999

PS4 500GB Console bundle from Makro – R6,999

ASUS VivoBook X543 laptop from Makro – R6,499

RogueWare Couch Warrior gaming sofa from Raru – R2,999

Logitech G703 wireless gaming mouse from Evetech – R1,899

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU from Wootware – R4,399

Wootware

 

