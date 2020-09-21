iStore South Africa sale – Save up to R2,000 on a new iPhone

iStore South Africa has launched its Online Sale, offering discounts across a range of Apple products, including the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

The sale will be exclusive to iStore South Africa’s online platform and will run from 21 – 27 September.

Products on sale include the iPhone 11 range, iPhone SE, Apple Pencil, Apple TV, and the Apple Watch.

iStore South Africa said that no stock can be reserved for the duration of the sale as purchases will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Discount on Demo stock excludes the iStore factory store. Certain product deals are limited to a certain number of units,” iStore South Africa said.

“Once the pre-determined number of units has been reached, the deal will come to an end and the product will be sold at the normal price.”

“Sale units are limited to three per customer per offer or product,” it said.

Below are a few of the best deals available in the iStore South Africa Online Sale. View all the deals here.

42mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular – R5,499 (R3,000 off)

40mm Apple Watch Series 5 – R6,999 (R2,700 off)

Apple iPhone SE 64GB Black – R8,999 (1,000 off)

Apple iPhone 11 64GB Black – R15,999 (R2,500 off)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB Silver – R24,499 (R1,500 off)

Apple iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB Space Grey – R8,999 (R1,000 off)

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro – R55,999 (R5,000 off)

