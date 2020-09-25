Amazon unveils new range of Echo smart speakers – Prices and launch dates

Amazon revealed its new lineup of Echo devices at an event on 24 September 2020.

The devices include the new Echo Show 10, Echo Dot Kids Edition, Echo Dot, and Echo smart speakers.

According to Amazon, the new devices feature completely new designs, enhanced audio, more powerful hardware, and experiences that make Alexa even smarter.

“These are the best Echo devices we have ever made,” said Amazon Alexa senior vice president Tom Taylor.

“Echo and Echo Dot look beautiful and sound even better, and Echo Show 10 completely reimagines Alexa with a screen—the display moves with you, staying in view as you move around.”

“It’s as natural as having a conversation,” Taylor said. “Plus, Alexa continues to get smarter – just ask to watch Netflix, make group calls, join video meetings on Zoom, upgrade your smart home with Alexa Guard and Amazon Sidewalk, and much more.”

The new Amazon Echo devices are detailed below.

Amazon Echo

The new Echo sports a new fabric design and a bright LED light ring at its base which reflects off surfaces below it for improved visibility.

Amazon has upgraded the Echo with an improved 3.0-inch woofer, dual-firing tweeters, and Dolby processing, which it said delivers “stereo sound with clear highs, dynamic-mids, and deep bass”.

“As with Echo Studio, the new Echo automatically senses the acoustics of your space and fine-tunes audio playback – just ask to listen to your favourite music, and the rich, detailed sound will automatically adapt to your room,” Amazon said.

The new Echo also includes a built-in smart home hub that supports Zigbee, Bluetooth Low Energy, and Amazon Sidewalk.

Amazon Sidewalk can help you set up new devices quickly, extend the working range of devices like Ring Smart Lighting that may be beyond the range of your home Wi-Fi, and offer new support for devices like Tile to locate misplaced items.

The device is powered by Amazon’s AZ1 Neural Edge processor, which delivers an improved speech recognition model that makes Alexa even more responsive.

The new Echo is priced at $100 and will be available later this year.

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon has launched a new Echo Dot smart speaker, which is smaller than the full-sized Echo but still offers great sound.

“The all-new Echo Dot has the same spherical design and fabric finish as Echo, making it a stylish way to add Alexa to any space,” Amazon said.

“It’s compact, but packs in a powerful 1.6-inch, front-firing speaker, producing crisp vocals and balanced bass for the full sound you can enjoy in any room of your home.”

The new Echo Dot with clock has also received the same enhancements, as well as a simple LED display which shows the time, temperature, timers, and alarms.

Tap-to-snooze functionality will also be rolled out to the new Echo Dot and Echo.

The new Echo Dot and Echo Dot with the clock are priced at $50 and $60, respectively and will be available later this year.

Echo Dot Kids Edition

Amazon’s new Echo Dot Kids Edition sports colourful panda and tiger prints on its fabric surface and is designed for Alexa’s custom-built Kids experience.

This means children can ask Alexa questions, set animal sound alarms, get help with homework, and call approved friends and family, with extensive controls that give parents peace of mind.

“Parents will also be able to create Alexa voice profiles for their kids, so Alexa automatically shifts to a kid’s profile when she recognizes a kid’s voice—extending the kids experience, and parental controls, to any Echo device in the house,” Amazon said.

Echo Dot Kids Edition is bundled with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which provides access to kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games, and educational skills.

The new Echo Dot Kids Edition is priced at $60 and will be available later this year.

Echo Show 10

The new Echo Show 10 is a significant upgrade over the previous version, offering a 10-inch adaptive HD display that automatically stays in view when you interact with Alexa no matter where you are in the room.

This is achieved by a brushless motor that is completely silent, which means you won’t be able to hear when the Echo Show 10 rotates to face you.

There is a 13MP camera on the front of the device, which pans and zooms to keep you at the centre of the frame at all times.

“As Echo Show 10 moves, so does its dual, front-firing tweeters and powerful woofer, providing premium, directional sound that automatically adapts to your space, making it great for music, videos, and more,” Amazon said.

“Echo Show 10 will also rotate as you watch the news, flash briefings, or TV shows from Hulu + Live TV and Prime Video.”

It will also soon support Netflix viewing via Alexa voice commands.

The Echo Show 10 includes a Guard Mode, which periodically scans the room and sends you a Smart Alert if it detects someone in its field of view.

You can also securely access a live feed from another Echo Show device or the Alexa app, with the ability to remotely zoom or pan the display and camera to see the entire room.

Like previous Echo Show devices, the Echo Show 10 sports a built-in camera shutter to ensure privacy.

The new Echo Show 10 is priced at $250 and will be available later this year.