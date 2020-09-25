Great tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

You’ve probably heard of Murphy’s Law.
It states that anything that can go wrong will go wrong.
But have you heard about Cole’s law?
It’s thinly-sliced cabbage in mayonnaise.
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
WD Green 120GB SSD from Takealot – R499
Dell 23.8-inch Full HD from Takealot – R1,999
JBL Studio Sound Bar 2.0 from Takealot – R2,299
Hisense 65-inch UHD Smart TV from Takealot – R11,499
JBL Tune 500 headphones from Takealot – R499
Huawei MateBook D14 from Incredible Connection – R13,499
Xiaomi MiBox S 4K Media Box from Incredible Connection – R1,399
Philips TWS Earphones from Incredible Connection – R649
ASUS Vivo X543 Notebook from Incredible Connection – R6,999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 from Incredible Connection – R3,499
LG 65-inch Smart UHD LED TV from Makro – R11,999
Samsung 43-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R6,499
Nintendo Switch from Makro – R7,999
PSVR Megapack from Makro – R5,999
Samsung 24-inch curved monitor from Makro – R2,999
ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 2080 Super OC graphics card from Raru – R13,699
TP-Link Archer AX10 AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 router from Evetech – R1,999
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor from Wootware – R6,899
