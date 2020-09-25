Great tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

25 September 2020

You’ve probably heard of Murphy’s Law.

It states that anything that can go wrong will go wrong.

But have you heard about Cole’s law?

It’s thinly-sliced cabbage in mayonnaise.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

WD Green 120GB SSD from Takealot – R499

Deals 1

Dell 23.8-inch Full HD from Takealot – R1,999

Deals 2

JBL Studio Sound Bar 2.0 from Takealot – R2,299

Deals 3

Hisense 65-inch UHD Smart TV from Takealot – R11,499

JBL Tune 500 headphones from Takealot – R499

Huawei MateBook D14 from Incredible Connection – R13,499

Xiaomi MiBox S 4K Media Box from Incredible Connection – R1,399

Philips TWS Earphones from Incredible Connection – R649

ASUS Vivo X543 Notebook from Incredible Connection – R6,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 from Incredible Connection – R3,499

LG 65-inch Smart UHD LED TV from Makro – R11,999

Samsung 43-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R6,499

Nintendo Switch from Makro – R7,999

PSVR Megapack from Makro – R5,999

Samsung 24-inch curved monitor from Makro – R2,999

ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 2080 Super OC graphics card from Raru – R13,699

TP-Link Archer AX10 AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 router from Evetech – R1,999

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor from Wootware – R6,899

Share your thoughts: Great tech deals from Takealot and I…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Great tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection