Apple Watch Series 6 and SE – South African pricing

iStore South Africa has listed Apple’s new Watch Series 6 and Watch Series SE on its online store.
The smartwatches were launched last week, and each model is available in 40mm and 44mm versions.
They are now available to pre-order in South Africa, although there is no confirmed release date for the devices yet.
Pricing for the Apple Watch SE starts from R6,499, while the Apple Watch Series 6 is priced from R8,999.
The top-of-the-range Watch Series 6 44m Graphite, however, is priced at R18,399 – significantly more expensive than the highest-priced Watch SE model.
Apple’s Watch Series 6 offers several improvements in terms of hardware and performance thanks to its new S6 processor.
This allows for launching apps up to 20% faster, while still maintaining the 18-hour battery life of the Series 5.
It also has a sensor that measures oxygen saturation, or SpO2, which represents the percentage of oxygen being carried by red blood cells from the lungs to the rest of the body.
The Apple Watch SE is the lower-end model, sporting the same S5 chipset used in last year’s Watch Series 5 along with a cheaper price tag.
Like the Watch Series 6, this is also available in 40mm and 44m models.
South African pricing
Below is the South African pricing for the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE, according to iStore South Africa.
Apple Watch Series 6
|Apple Watch Series 6
|40mm
|Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminium Case GPS
|R8,999
|Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminium Case GPS + Cellular
|R11,499
|Apple Watch Series 6 Stainless Steel Case GPS + Cellular
|R15,999
|Apple Watch Series 6 Gold/Graphite Steel Case GPS + Cellular
|R17,199
|44mm
|Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminium Case GPS
|R9,999
|Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminium Case GPS + Cellular
|R11,999
|Apple Watch Series 6 Stainless Steel Case GPS + Cellular
|R17,199
|Apple Watch Series 6 Gold/Graphite Steel Case GPS + Cellular
|R18,299
Apple Watch SE
|Apple Watch SE
|40mm
|Apple Watch SE Aluminium Case GPS
|R6,499
|Apple Watch SE Aluminium Case GPS + Cellular
|R7,499
|44mm
|Apple Watch SE Aluminium Case GPS
|R6,999
|Apple Watch SE Aluminium Case GPS + Cellular
|R8,199
