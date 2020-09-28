Apple iPad 8 – South African pricing

The iStore South Africa has opened pre-orders and announced local pricing for Apple’s new 8th-generation iPad.

The company unveiled the latest range of iPads during its Time Flies event on 15 September.

While it lacks the premium specifications of the new iPad Air, the iPad 8th Gen boasts several improvements over its predecessor from last year.

This includes an upgrade to the A12 Bionic chip, which Apple says delivers 40% faster CPU performance and twice the graphics capability.

“This makes the new iPad up to two times faster than the top-selling Windows laptop, up to three times faster than the top-selling Android tablet and up to six times faster than the top-selling Chromebook,” Apple claimed.

The processor also adds Apple’s Neural Engine for machine learning functions, which includes features like people occlusion and motion tracking in augmented reality (AR) apps, enhanced photo editing, and improved Siri performance.

It sports a 10.2-inch display and all-day battery life, as well as 8MP and 1.2MP cameras on the rear and front of the device, respectively.

In addition, the iPad 8 supports Apple’s Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil, and includes a Home Button with Touch ID support below the display on the front of the device.

Models and pricing

The new iPad is available in two storage options – 32GB and 128GB – and comes in three colours – Gold, Silver, and Space Grey.

Prices start at R6,999 for the 32GB Wi-Fi only model, while the top-end 128GB Wi-Fi and Cellular model will set you back R11,499.

The table below shows the pricing of the four iPad 8 models available from iStore South Africa.