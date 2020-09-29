Samsung unveils Galaxy Tab Active 3

Samsung has announced its latest rugged Android tablet – the Galaxy Tab Active 3.

The tablet is designed to address the needs of mobile workers and field-based employees, including features such as Touch Sensitivity to improve touch recognition when the user is wearing gloves.

“The way the world does business is rapidly changing as we move away from the office and out into the field,” Samsung said.

“When developing the new Galaxy Tab Active 3 we listened to feedback from our customers and partners and focused on creating a product that would make it easier to get things done.”

“Not only is the Galaxy Tab Active 3 more durable, but its performance has been upgraded to support the latest applications for maximum productivity,” Samsung said.

The Galaxy Tab Active 3 is MIL-STD-810H-certified to handle some of the world’s toughest jobs in the most extreme environments.

It boasts enhanced shock absorption and is able to withstand drops of up to 1.5 metres with an inbox protective cover and it is IP68-rated dustproof and water-resistant.

The tablet is powered by an Exynos 9810 processor, 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage, and it also boasts Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab Active 3 boasts a 5,050mAh battery that supports fast charging, as well as support for Samsung Dex.

“Samsung strives to provide businesses with the best mobile products and solutions possible,” Samsung said.

“As part of this commitment, the Tab Active 3 and the rugged XCover Pro smartphone, will support up to three generations of Android OS upgrades.”

“The Tab Active 3 is also protected by Samsung Knox, our defence-grade security platform as well as regular Android security updates.”

Samsung said the new device will be available in select markets imminently, although it did not provide any pricing information.

Specifications and images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 are shown below.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 Display 8.0-inch 1,920 x 1,200 TFT LCD Processor Exynos 9810 RAM 4GB Storage 64/128GB, microSD up to 1TB Camera 13MP + 5MP Battery 5,050mAh replaceable Durability IP68, anti-shock cover Port USB 3.1 Gen 1, Pogo Pin Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, LTE Dimensions 126.8 x 213.8 x 9.9mm

Galaxy Tab Active 3