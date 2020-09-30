Lenovo launches the world’s first foldable PC

Lenovo has unveiled the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, which it said is the first foldable PC ever sold.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold comes in a 13.3-inch tablet-like form factor which can fold into other configurations for specific use cases, such as a notebook layout where half of the display functions as the keyboard.

Users can opt to attach a special keyboard and easel stand to turn the device into a full 13.3-inch laptop, while the device can also be partially folded to be used as a two-screen device in a book-like form factor.

“Five years in the making, the ThinkPad X1 Fold is the first of its kind in a new personal computing category that will push boundaries and redefine how we engage with technology,” said Lenovo.

“ThinkPad X1 Fold adapts to new remote, office and hybrid working models, enabling trailblazers to embrace ground-breaking innovation that will empower creativity, collaboration and entertainment as it seamlessly transforms to their specific needs.”

Specifications and pricing

The ThinkPad X1 Fold comes with an Intel Lakefield processor which uses Intel Hybrid Technology to provide the most power possible in a small form factor.

Lenovo has also packed 8GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, two USB-C ports and a SIM-card slot into the ThinkPad X1 Fold. Notably, the ThinkPad X1 Fold also supports 5G connectivity.

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold is now available for pre-order and is priced from $2,499. South African pricing is not yet available.

The specifications and a video showcasing the ThinkPad X1 Fold can be viewed below.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Display 13.3-inch 2K OLED GPU Integrated Intel UHD 11-generation graphics Processor Intel Lakefield Core i5 RAM 8GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage Up to 1TB PCIe-NVMe M.2 SSD Battery 50Wh Ports 2 x USB-C, 1x SIM slot Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1 Dimensions 11.8 x 9.3 x 0.5 inches (unfolded); 9.3 x 6.2 x 1.1 inches (folded); 1kg

