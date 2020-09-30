SanDisk launches new portable SSDs

SanDisk has unveiled two new portable SSDs – the SanDisk Extreme Pro and the SanDisk Extreme.

“People don’t just need their drives to keep up with their mobile lifestyles; they need storage that’s designed to stay ahead and keep them moving,” said Western Digital Senior Product Marketing Manager for EMEA Fabrizio Keller.

“From high-resolution photos to high-density files, storing, streaming, and transferring content has become an integral part of everyday life, both personal and professional.”

Both SSDs use a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C interface, meaning these can be used to back up smartphones with Type-C ports, as well as popular tablets like the iPad Air and the iPad Pro.

Buyers will also receive a Type-C to Type-A connector with these devices to ensure they can also use these portable SSDs for their computers.

The new SanDisk Extreme Pro offers 2,000MB/s sequential read and write speeds.

“For USB Type-C, this is as fast as it gets,” said Western Digital Senior Manager of EMEA Product Marketing at Ruben Dennewaldt.

The SanDisk Extreme offers read and write speeds of 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s respectively.

The speeds of both the Extreme Pro and the Extreme make them nearly twice as fast as their respective previous-generation versions.

Both portable SSDs are built with an anodized aluminium chassis that helps these SSDs stay cool when they are under high workloads.

They also offer an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance and are built with a hole in their body so they can be connected to a lanyard or keyring holder.

Availability and photos

The SanDisk Extreme Pro will originally launch in a 2TB version, with a 1TB SSD also set to be launched shortly after.

The Extreme will launch in 500GB and 1TB versions, with the 2TB version to launch in the near future.

SanDisk said it would reveal South African pricing for these portable SSDs shortly.