Google launches Nest Audio – Next-generation smart speaker

Google has unveiled its Nest Audio device, which it said can function as the centre of your entire home audio system.

The Nest Audio is the next-generation version of the Google Home smart speaker and interacts seamlessly with Google’s Home, Nest Mini, and Nest Hub, as well as other Nest Audio devices, to create a complete home audio system.

“There are three things that are most important to those looking for high-quality audio from a speaker,” said Google.

“Rich bass, more volume, and clearer sound.”

Google said that the Nest Audio achieves this by offering 50% more bass and 75% more volume than the Google Home.

It has a 19mm tweeter and a 75mm mid-woofer built into it, as well as tuning software to ensure the audio quality is clear and of high quality.

“Nest Audio’s sound is full, clear and natural. We completed more than 500 hours of tuning to ensure balanced lows, mids and highs so nothing is lacking or overbearing,” said Google.

It also uses Google’s Media EQ technology to adapt to your environment and to whatever audio content you’re listening to so that you get the best listening experience at all times.

Google Nest Audio integrates with Google’s virtual assistant and allows you to control your smart home verbally – meaning it combines the functionality of the Google Home with greatly improved audio quality.

Google said that the Nest Audio will be available from 5 October in 21 countries.

However, South Africa is not one of these countries. It is unclear if the Nest Audio will come to South Africa at a later date.

