Amazing tech and gadget deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

Today’s joke courtesy of the Internet:
How do people who believe the Earth is flat travel around the world?
On a plane.
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
Hisense 49-inch Smart Full HD TV from Takealot – R5,599
Intel Core i7-9700K from Takealot – R7,099
WD Elements Portable 2TB HDD from Takealot – R1,299
Huawei B315 LTE Wi-Fi Router from Takealot – R2,499
Apple AirPods 2 from Takealot – R3,499
TP-Link Deco E3 2 pack from Incredible Connection – R1,799
HP Pavilion Gaming laptop from Incredible Connection – R15,999
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch 1TB from Incredible Connection – R42,999
Acer Aspire 3 Notebook from Incredible Connection – R5,799
JBL T110 Earphones from Incredible Connection – R199
LG 82-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R34,999
Samsung 65-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R15,999
JBL 5.1-channel Soundbar from Makro – R8,999
Samsung 32-inch Curved LED Monitor from Makro – R4,999
Dell 15.6-inch Inspiron 5593 laptop from Makro – R18,999
Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse from Raru – R1,999
Palit GeForce RTX 3080 GPU from Wootware – R17,999
TP-Link Archer C80 AC1900 router from Evetech – R1,299
Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.