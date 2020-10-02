Amazing tech and gadget deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

Today’s joke courtesy of the Internet:

How do people who believe the Earth is flat travel around the world?

On a plane.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

Hisense 49-inch Smart Full HD TV from Takealot – R5,599

Intel Core i7-9700K from Takealot – R7,099

WD Elements Portable 2TB HDD from Takealot – R1,299

Huawei B315 LTE Wi-Fi Router from Takealot – R2,499

Apple AirPods 2 from Takealot – R3,499

TP-Link Deco E3 2 pack from Incredible Connection – R1,799

HP Pavilion Gaming laptop from Incredible Connection – R15,999

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch 1TB from Incredible Connection – R42,999

Acer Aspire 3 Notebook from Incredible Connection – R5,799

JBL T110 Earphones from Incredible Connection – R199

LG 82-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R34,999

Samsung 65-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R15,999

JBL 5.1-channel Soundbar from Makro – R8,999

Samsung 32-inch Curved LED Monitor from Makro – R4,999

Dell 15.6-inch Inspiron 5593 laptop from Makro – R18,999

Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse from Raru – R1,999

Palit GeForce RTX 3080 GPU from Wootware – R17,999

TP-Link Archer C80 AC1900 router from Evetech – R1,299