Microsoft launches new Surface accessories

Microsoft has unveiled a range of new peripherals and accessories alongside the launch of its Surface Laptop Go and upgraded Surface Pro X.

The line-up includes five new devices – a keyboard, number pad, display adapter, and two mouses.

Microsoft said these new accessories are ideal for refreshing new work and school spaces, with many people now shifting their offices and places of learning to the home.

Keyboard and number pad

The Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard features a slim and narrow form-factor with Bluetooth connectivity that allows the user to connect and switch between up to three devices.

Microsoft claims a set of four coin batteries will provide the keyboard with two years of battery life.

For those who need to be able to crunch numbers quickly, Microsoft also offers a Bluetooth number pad.

The keyboard and number pad are available in black and white, with respective price tags of $69.99 and $29.99.

Below are images of the Designer Compact Keyboard and Number Pad.

Mouses and display adapter

The Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse is intended for those who have to spend long hours working on their PC.

Its light and durable design, soft thumb rest and two additional customisable thumb buttons are made to increase overall comfort levels in use.

The mouse is priced at $49.99 and is available in four colours.

Another lightweight portable option is the Microsoft Modern Mouse, with a price tag of $34.99. The mouse is now available in a Sandstone colour.

Microsoft says it provides smooth scrolling in a sculpted, comfortable design, with BlueTrack technology allowing for use on multiple surfaces.

Lastly, $69.99 will get you the Microsoft 4K Wireless Display Adapter, which lets users project Windows PCs on an external display at 4K resolution.

It comprises a cable and dongle with a USB Type-A to HDMI connection.

The images below show the Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse, Moder Mouse, and Display Adapter.

