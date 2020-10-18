The most powerful tablets you can buy in South Africa

18 October 2020

There are a number of tablets available in South Africa which offer powerful components capable of supporting demanding applications and workloads.

For most tablet buyers in South Africa, high performance is not necessarily at the top of the list of criteria.

Many parents simply want a device which can keep their kids entertained or run educational applications.

Other are just looking for a larger display to consume content while on the go.

Manufacturers are well aware of these needs, which is why the market offers many low- to mid-end options coming in at under R5,000.

This includes several models in Huawei’s MediaPad range, as well as Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A devices.

However, given the right combination of hardware and software, a tablet can also serve the more demanding requirements of professionals and creatives.

Premium tablets on offer from companies like Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft have the capability to run more intensive applications with laptop-like performance.

These tablets often come with the option to connect a keyboard cover for faster typing, or support use with a stylus, allowing for easier navigation, note-taking, and design work.

Their compact form-factor and lightweight design make for the perfect companion when working on the go.

We listed a number of the most highly-rated premium tablets on offer in South Africa.

iPad Pro (2020)

iPad Pro (2020)
Operating System iPadOS 14
Main Display 11-inch 2,388 x 1,668 IPS LCD / 12.9-inch 2,732 x 2,048 IPS LCD
Processor A12Z Bionic
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
Rear camera 12MP + 10MP
Front camera 7MP
Network LTE optional
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C
Battery 10,850mAh  / 8,134mAh
Price Starts at R17,499

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
Operating System Android 10
Main Display 11-inch 2,560 x 1,600 LTPS LCD / 12.4-inch 2,800 x 1,752 OLED
Processor Snapdragon 865+
RAM 6GB / 8GB
Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
Rear camera 13MP + 5MP
Front camera 8MP
Network LTE optional
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C
Battery 8,000mAh
Price Starts at R19,999 with keyboard cover

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Operating System Android 10
Main Display 10.5-inch 2,560 x 1,600 OLED
Processor Snapdragon 855
RAM 6GB / 8GB
Storage 128GB / 256GB
Rear camera 13MP + 5MP
Front camera 8MP
Network LTE optional
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C
Battery 7,040mAh
Price Starts at R15,999 with keyboard cover

iPad 8th-gen (2020)

Apple iPad 8th gen

iPad 8th-gen (2020)
Operating System iPadOS 14
Main Display 10.2-inch
Processor A12 Bionic
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB / 128GB
Rear camera 8MP
Front camera 1.2MP
Network LTE optional
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C
Battery 32.4Wh
Price Starts at R6,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
Operating System Android 10
Main Display 10.5-inch 2,560 x 1,600 OLED
Processor Snapdragon 670
RAM 4GB / 6GB
Storage 64GB / 128GB
Rear camera 13MP
Front camera 8MP
Network LTE optional
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C
Battery 7,040mAh
Price Starts at R8,399

Microsoft Surface Go 2

Microsoft Surface Go 2

Microsoft Surface Go 2
Operating System Windows 10 Home S Mode
Main Display 10.5-inch 1,920 x 1,080
Processor Intel 8th-gen Core m3
RAM 4GB / 8GB
Storage 64GB / 128GB
Rear camera 8MP
Front camera 5MP
Network LTE optional
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
Battery 8,000mAh
Price Starts at R14,499

Google Pixel Slate

Google Pixel Slate

Google Pixel Slate
Operating System Chrome OS
Main Display 12.3-inch 3,000 x 2,000 LCD
Processor Intel 8th-gen Core m3 / i5 / i7
RAM 4GB / 8GB / 16GB
Storage 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB
Rear camera 8MP
Front camera 8MP
Network None
Connectivity WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C
Battery 48Wh
Price Starts at R15,109

Now read: 3 new South African-made smartphones to launch in 2020

Share your thoughts: The most powerful tablets you can bu…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
The most powerful tablets you can buy in South Africa