The most powerful tablets you can buy in South Africa

There are a number of tablets available in South Africa which offer powerful components capable of supporting demanding applications and workloads.

For most tablet buyers in South Africa, high performance is not necessarily at the top of the list of criteria.

Many parents simply want a device which can keep their kids entertained or run educational applications.

Other are just looking for a larger display to consume content while on the go.

Manufacturers are well aware of these needs, which is why the market offers many low- to mid-end options coming in at under R5,000.

This includes several models in Huawei’s MediaPad range, as well as Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A devices.

However, given the right combination of hardware and software, a tablet can also serve the more demanding requirements of professionals and creatives.

Premium tablets on offer from companies like Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft have the capability to run more intensive applications with laptop-like performance.

These tablets often come with the option to connect a keyboard cover for faster typing, or support use with a stylus, allowing for easier navigation, note-taking, and design work.

Their compact form-factor and lightweight design make for the perfect companion when working on the go.

We listed a number of the most highly-rated premium tablets on offer in South Africa.

iPad Pro (2020)

iPad Pro (2020) Operating System iPadOS 14 Main Display 11-inch 2,388 x 1,668 IPS LCD / 12.9-inch 2,732 x 2,048 IPS LCD Processor A12Z Bionic RAM 6GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Rear camera 12MP + 10MP Front camera 7MP Network LTE optional Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C Battery 10,850mAh / 8,134mAh Price Starts at R17,499

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Operating System Android 10 Main Display 11-inch 2,560 x 1,600 LTPS LCD / 12.4-inch 2,800 x 1,752 OLED Processor Snapdragon 865+ RAM 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Rear camera 13MP + 5MP Front camera 8MP Network LTE optional Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C Battery 8,000mAh Price Starts at R19,999 with keyboard cover

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Operating System Android 10 Main Display 10.5-inch 2,560 x 1,600 OLED Processor Snapdragon 855 RAM 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Rear camera 13MP + 5MP Front camera 8MP Network LTE optional Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C Battery 7,040mAh Price Starts at R15,999 with keyboard cover

iPad 8th-gen (2020)

iPad 8th-gen (2020) Operating System iPadOS 14 Main Display 10.2-inch Processor A12 Bionic RAM 3GB Storage 32GB / 128GB Rear camera 8MP Front camera 1.2MP Network LTE optional Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C Battery 32.4Wh Price Starts at R6,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Operating System Android 10 Main Display 10.5-inch 2,560 x 1,600 OLED Processor Snapdragon 670 RAM 4GB / 6GB Storage 64GB / 128GB Rear camera 13MP Front camera 8MP Network LTE optional Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C Battery 7,040mAh Price Starts at R8,399

Microsoft Surface Go 2

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Operating System Windows 10 Home S Mode Main Display 10.5-inch 1,920 x 1,080 Processor Intel 8th-gen Core m3 RAM 4GB / 8GB Storage 64GB / 128GB Rear camera 8MP Front camera 5MP Network LTE optional Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 8,000mAh Price Starts at R14,499

Google Pixel Slate