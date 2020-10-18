The most powerful tablets you can buy in South Africa

There are a number of tablets available in South Africa which offer powerful components capable of supporting demanding applications and workloads.
For most tablet buyers in South Africa, high performance is not necessarily at the top of the list of criteria.
Many parents simply want a device which can keep their kids entertained or run educational applications.
Other are just looking for a larger display to consume content while on the go.
Manufacturers are well aware of these needs, which is why the market offers many low- to mid-end options coming in at under R5,000.
This includes several models in Huawei’s MediaPad range, as well as Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A devices.
However, given the right combination of hardware and software, a tablet can also serve the more demanding requirements of professionals and creatives.
Premium tablets on offer from companies like Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft have the capability to run more intensive applications with laptop-like performance.
These tablets often come with the option to connect a keyboard cover for faster typing, or support use with a stylus, allowing for easier navigation, note-taking, and design work.
Their compact form-factor and lightweight design make for the perfect companion when working on the go.
We listed a number of the most highly-rated premium tablets on offer in South Africa.
iPad Pro (2020)
|Operating System
|iPadOS 14
|Main Display
|11-inch 2,388 x 1,668 IPS LCD / 12.9-inch 2,732 x 2,048 IPS LCD
|Processor
|A12Z Bionic
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
|Rear camera
|12MP + 10MP
|Front camera
|7MP
|Network
|LTE optional
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C
|Battery
|10,850mAh / 8,134mAh
|Price
|Starts at R17,499
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
|Operating System
|Android 10
|Main Display
|11-inch 2,560 x 1,600 LTPS LCD / 12.4-inch 2,800 x 1,752 OLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 865+
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 5MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Network
|LTE optional
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C
|Battery
|8,000mAh
|Price
|Starts at R19,999 with keyboard cover
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
|Operating System
|Android 10
|Main Display
|10.5-inch 2,560 x 1,600 OLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 855
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 5MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Network
|LTE optional
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C
|Battery
|7,040mAh
|Price
|Starts at R15,999 with keyboard cover
iPad 8th-gen (2020)
|Operating System
|iPadOS 14
|Main Display
|10.2-inch
|Processor
|A12 Bionic
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB / 128GB
|Rear camera
|8MP
|Front camera
|1.2MP
|Network
|LTE optional
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C
|Battery
|32.4Wh
|Price
|Starts at R6,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
|Operating System
|Android 10
|Main Display
|10.5-inch 2,560 x 1,600 OLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 670
|RAM
|4GB / 6GB
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB
|Rear camera
|13MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Network
|LTE optional
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C
|Battery
|7,040mAh
|Price
|Starts at R8,399
Microsoft Surface Go 2
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home S Mode
|Main Display
|10.5-inch 1,920 x 1,080
|Processor
|Intel 8th-gen Core m3
|RAM
|4GB / 8GB
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB
|Rear camera
|8MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Network
|LTE optional
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|8,000mAh
|Price
|Starts at R14,499
Google Pixel Slate
|Operating System
|Chrome OS
|Main Display
|12.3-inch 3,000 x 2,000 LCD
|Processor
|Intel 8th-gen Core m3 / i5 / i7
|RAM
|4GB / 8GB / 16GB
|Storage
|32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB
|Rear camera
|8MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Network
|None
|Connectivity
|WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C
|Battery
|48Wh
|Price
|Starts at R15,109
