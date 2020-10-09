Epic tech specials from Takealot and Makro

I have a great job.
I drill holes into steel plates and then bolt them together.
At first it is boring, but then it is riveting.
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
Lenovo IdeaPad S130 laptop from Takealot – R4,885
WD Green 240GB SSD from Takealot – R625
Hisense 55-inch UHD TV from Takealot – R11,499
Sennheiser Wireless over-ear headphones from Takealot – R1,399
Xiaomi Mi TV Box S from Takealot – R1,399
Samsung Galaxy Fit from Makro – R1,799
Sinotec 50-inch UHD from Makro – R4,999
JBL 2.1 channel soundbar from Makro – R3,499
ASUS 15.6-inch VivoBook from Makro – R7,999
Dell 24-inch IPS LCD monitor from Makro – R2,299
ASUS Ryzen 5 gaming notebook from Incredible Connection – R13,999
Dell 19-inch Monitor from Incredible Connection – R999
Logitech G102 mouse from Incredible Connection – R549
SanDisk Extreme Portable 500GB SSD from Incredible Connection – R1,799
JBL Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker from Incredible Connection – R4,299
TP-Link 750Mbps Wi-Fi extender from Raru – R594
Crucial MX500 2 TB SSD from Evetech – R2,999
Alienware 24.5-inch Full HD 240Hz gaming monitor from Wootware – R6,899
