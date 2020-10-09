Epic tech specials from Takealot and Makro

I have a great job.

I drill holes into steel plates and then bolt them together.

At first it is boring, but then it is riveting.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

Lenovo IdeaPad S130 laptop from Takealot – R4,885

WD Green 240GB SSD from Takealot – R625

Hisense 55-inch UHD TV from Takealot – R11,499

Sennheiser Wireless over-ear headphones from Takealot – R1,399

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S from Takealot – R1,399

Samsung Galaxy Fit from Makro – R1,799

Sinotec 50-inch UHD from Makro – R4,999

JBL 2.1 channel soundbar from Makro – R3,499

ASUS 15.6-inch VivoBook from Makro – R7,999

Dell 24-inch IPS LCD monitor from Makro – R2,299

ASUS Ryzen 5 gaming notebook from Incredible Connection – R13,999

Dell 19-inch Monitor from Incredible Connection – R999

Logitech G102 mouse from Incredible Connection – R549

SanDisk Extreme Portable 500GB SSD from Incredible Connection – R1,799

JBL Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker from Incredible Connection – R4,299

TP-Link 750Mbps Wi-Fi extender from Raru – R594

Crucial MX500 2 TB SSD from Evetech – R2,999

Alienware 24.5-inch Full HD 240Hz gaming monitor from Wootware – R6,899