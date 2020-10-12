LEGO price hikes coming to South Africa

LEGO South Africa confirmed it will increase its product prices from 1 November 2020.

In a statement provided to MyBroadband, LEGO South Africa country manager Kristian Imhof said these price increases are due to the instability of the rand relative to the Euro.

“We would like to assure our loyal and valued LEGO fans that this decision has not been taken lightly, and is one that we have been delaying since the beginning of 2020,” said Imhof.

“However, it is now unavoidable, given the fluctuating Rand-to-Euro exchange rate and the resulting higher costs of importing LEGO products into the country.”

Imhof noted that LEGO South Africa cannot provide any definitive information regarding how this will affect the prices of LEGO products in the South African stores which sell them.

This is because the prices of LEGO products are not determined by the LEGO Group, but by the retailers which sell them.

“It’s important to note that the price of LEGO products vary from retailer to retailer, as the LEGO Group does not set the retail price of LEGO products anywhere in the world,” said Imhof.

Imhof noted the reputation of LEGO products and said that the brand would not lower its standards amid the global pandemic.

“As every LEGO fan knows, buying a LEGO product is an investment in a safe and high-quality play experience designed to last generations,” said Imhof.

“Building with LEGO bricks inspires your creativity and imagination, lets you play out a story, imagine new stories and build and rebuild whatever you can imagine – over and over again.”

“We take great pride in delivering these high-quality LEGO play experiences and the latest LEGO products that our South African consumers have come to love, and endeavour to maintain these standards for our local fan base.”