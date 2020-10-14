Oculus Quest 2 VR headset now available

The latest version of Oculus’s affordable virtual reality headset, the Oculus Quest 2, has begun shipping to customers around the world.
The VR headset is priced at $299 and has been listed for pre-order since last month.
“It’s been less than a month since we announced Oculus Quest 2 and opened pre-orders, and we’ve been blown away by the community’s response,” Oculus said in a blog post.
“Smaller and lighter than the original Quest, Quest 2 delivers faster performance and our highest-resolution display ever—and it starts at just $299.”
The Oculus Quest 2 can be used with a smartphone or PC and includes access to a large library of titles, from Vader Immortal and Beat Saber Multiplayer to Stormland and Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond.
It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform with 6GB of RAM, and it offers a display resolution of 1,823 x 1,920 pixels per eye at a 90Hz refresh rate.
The Oculus Quest 2 is 10% slimmer than the previous iteration and is compatible with a number of accessories, including the following:
- Quest 2 Carrying Case
- Quest 2 Elite Strap
- Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery and Carrying Case
- Quest 2 Fit Pack
- Quest 2 Link Cable
Oculus will bundle two new Touch controllers with its Quest 2 VR headset, which offer improved battery life and more efficient tracking.
The Oculus Quest 2 VR headset and accessories are available to purchase from the Oculus store.
There is currently no South African pricing or release date information for the new VR headset.
