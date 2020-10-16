New Apple iPad Air – South African pricing

The iStore has opened pre-orders and announced pricing for the latest generation iPad Air in South Africa.

Unveiled during Apple’s Time Flies event on 15 September, the 2020 iPad Air is the company’s most powerful tablet to date.

It boasts the A14 Bionic processor, which Apple said provides a massive boost in performance – supporting demanding workloads, allowing users to edit 4K videos, play high-resolution games, and use the built-in Neural Engine to enable machine learning applications.

This chip is built on a 5nm manufacturing process and includes a four-core graphics architecture that delivers a 30% improvement in graphics performance compared to the previous generation iPad Air.

The tablet sports an all-screen design that houses a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2,360 x 1,640.

A new Touch ID sensor is now embedded in the top button, while camera and audio upgrades have also been made.

For photos and videos, it features a 7MP front-facing camera and a 12MP rear camera that delivers 4K video capture.

It also features a USB-C port for up to 5Gbps data transfer, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and LTE connectivity, and it is available with either 64GB or 256GB of internal storage.

It is compatible with the Apple Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil, which attaches magnetically to the side of the device and charges wirelessly.

Pricing and availability

The iPad Air is offered in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular models in five colours: silver, space grey, rose gold, green, and sky blue.

Prices start at R12,499 for the Wi-Fi-only 64GB model, while the top-end Wi-Fi + Cellular unit 256GB storage will set you back R18,199.

Trade-in discounts are also available.

Below are pricing, specifications, and images of the 2020 iPad Air.

Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi iPad Air 10.9-inch 64GB R12,499 iPad Air 10.9-inch 256GB R15,499 Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad Air 10.9-inch 64GB R14,999 Specifications Specifications iPad Air Operating system iPadOS 14 Chipset A14 Bionic Display 10.9-inch 2,360 x 1,640 Liquid Retina Storage 64GB / 256GB Rear camera 12MP Front camera 7MP Battery Up to 10 hours of surfing the web

Silver

Space Grey Green Rose Gold Sky Blue

