Epic tech deals from Incredible Connection and Takealot

23 October 2020

There are 2 types of people in this world:

1. The kind that start their arrays with 1, and

1. The kind that start their arrays with 0.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

Toshiba Wireless Headphones from Takealot – R429

Deals 1

Hisense 50-inch UHD Smart TV from Takealot – R7,399

Deals 2

TWS Bluetooth Speakers from Takealot – R699

Deals 3

HP Notebook 255 G7 from Takealot – R5,999

Deals 4

Toshiba 2.5-inch 1TB external drive from Takealot – R999

Deals 5

Sony wireless earphones from Incredible Connection – R4,699

Deals 6

Silenco Bluetooth headphone from Incredible Connection – R1,199

Deals 8

TP-Link M7350 LTE router from Incredible Connection – R1,399

Deals 9

Samsung 32-inch Smart LED TV from Incredible Connection – R3,299

Deals 10

VolkanoX true wireless earphones from Incredible Connection – R999

Deals 7

Nintendo Switch from Makro – R7,999

Deals 11

Hisense 65-inch smart UHD TV from Makro – R11,999

Deals 12

Samsung 50-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R7,499

Deals 13

Acer 19.5-inch all-in-one desktop from Makro – R5,999

Deals 14

Fitbit Charge 4 from Makro – R3,499

Deals 15

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm from Raru – R3,885

Raru

AMD Ryzen 5 3500X Hexa Core 3.6GHz CPU from Wootware – R2,999

Wootware

ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700 OC GPU from Evetech – R7,999

Evetech

