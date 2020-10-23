Epic tech deals from Incredible Connection and Takealot

There are 2 types of people in this world:

1. The kind that start their arrays with 1, and

1. The kind that start their arrays with 0.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

Toshiba Wireless Headphones from Takealot – R429

Hisense 50-inch UHD Smart TV from Takealot – R7,399

TWS Bluetooth Speakers from Takealot – R699

HP Notebook 255 G7 from Takealot – R5,999

Toshiba 2.5-inch 1TB external drive from Takealot – R999

Sony wireless earphones from Incredible Connection – R4,699

Silenco Bluetooth headphone from Incredible Connection – R1,199

TP-Link M7350 LTE router from Incredible Connection – R1,399

Samsung 32-inch Smart LED TV from Incredible Connection – R3,299

VolkanoX true wireless earphones from Incredible Connection – R999

Nintendo Switch from Makro – R7,999

Hisense 65-inch smart UHD TV from Makro – R11,999

Samsung 50-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R7,499

Acer 19.5-inch all-in-one desktop from Makro – R5,999

Fitbit Charge 4 from Makro – R3,499

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm from Raru – R3,885

AMD Ryzen 5 3500X Hexa Core 3.6GHz CPU from Wootware – R2,999

ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700 OC GPU from Evetech – R7,999

