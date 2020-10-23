Epic tech deals from Incredible Connection and Takealot

There are 2 types of people in this world:
1. The kind that start their arrays with 1, and
1. The kind that start their arrays with 0.
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
Toshiba Wireless Headphones from Takealot – R429
Hisense 50-inch UHD Smart TV from Takealot – R7,399
TWS Bluetooth Speakers from Takealot – R699
HP Notebook 255 G7 from Takealot – R5,999
Toshiba 2.5-inch 1TB external drive from Takealot – R999
Sony wireless earphones from Incredible Connection – R4,699
Silenco Bluetooth headphone from Incredible Connection – R1,199
TP-Link M7350 LTE router from Incredible Connection – R1,399
Samsung 32-inch Smart LED TV from Incredible Connection – R3,299
VolkanoX true wireless earphones from Incredible Connection – R999
Nintendo Switch from Makro – R7,999
Hisense 65-inch smart UHD TV from Makro – R11,999
Samsung 50-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R7,499
Acer 19.5-inch all-in-one desktop from Makro – R5,999
Fitbit Charge 4 from Makro – R3,499
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm from Raru – R3,885
AMD Ryzen 5 3500X Hexa Core 3.6GHz CPU from Wootware – R2,999
ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700 OC GPU from Evetech – R7,999
