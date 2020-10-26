Garmin launches smartwatch for gamers

Garmin has launched a smartwatch with features specifically made for gamers – the Garmin Instinct Esports Edition.

The company’s Vice President of Sales Dan Bartel said the Instinct Esports Edition brings Garmin’s monitoring capabilities for conventional sports athletes to esports competitors.

“With the Instinct Esports Edition, esports athletes can tap into that same technology to track and examine how their body responds to intense competition,” Bartel stated.

Among its capabilities is a “STR3AMUP!” feature, which allows game streamers on platforms like Twitch and YouTube Gaming to broadcast biometric information like their stress levels and heart rate to viewers.

It also comes with a dedicated esports activity profile for tracking metrics like their body’s performance in gaming, as well as total time spent in-game.

A Body Battery Energy Monitor uses multiple body and sleep metrics to determine how much energy the user has, which lets them know when are the best times to play or to rest.

The gaming-specific features are in addition to a range of over 30 apps for IRL sports, allowing for use as a conventional fitness smartwatch for sports outside of gaming.

Design and battery

The Instinct Esports Edition boasts a black case with red accents made from a fibre-reinforced polymer.

Its transflective MIP (memory-in-pixel) screen measures 128 x 128 pixels with monochrome colours in a custom, two-window design.

This allows for always-on capability and easy readability, even under direct sunlight.

The smartwatch boasts up to 80 hours of battery life in Esports mode or 14 days in smartwatch mode.

The smartwatch is not yet listed on the South African Garmin website and it is not yet clear if it will be available locally.

The device carries a price tag of $299.99 (R4,885) in the US.

Below are images of the Garmin Instinct Esports Edition smartwatch.