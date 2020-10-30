Amazing tech deals from Incredible Connection and Takealot

Today’s joke from the pages of the Internet:
“My boss just said he is going to fire the employee with the worst posture.”
“I have a hunch it’s me.”
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
Nesty portable Bluetooth speaker from Takealot – R479
Dell XPS 13 7390 from Takealot – R39,999
SanDisk SSD Plus 480GB from Takealot – R1,399
Hisense 50-inch UHD Smart TV from Takealot – R7,399
Xiaomi Mi TV Box S from Takealot – R1,299
LG 2.0 Bluetooth Soundbar from Incredible Connection – R1,799
Rapoo Wireless Mouse MT750 from Incredible Connection – R949
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core from Incredible Connection – R1,299
Huawei Y5 Lite from Incredible Connection – R1,599
TP-Link LTE router from Incredible Connection – R1,499
JBL Boombox from Makro – R7,999
Hisense 32-inch HD Ready LED TV from Makro – R2,499
Samsung 50-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R7,499
Full HD Smart Projector from Makro – R5,999
Wireless ADSL router from Makro – R239
ASUS ROG Strix RX 5600 XT from Raru – R6,899
Razer Blackwidow mechanical gaming keyboard from Evetech – R1,599
AMD Ryzen 5 3500X CPU from Wootware – R2,999
