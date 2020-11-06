Tesla launches its own brand of tequila

Electric carmaker Tesla has launched its own brand of Tequila on its online store.

The idea for the tequila started out as an April Fools’ Day joke in 2018, where the liquor was referred to by Elon Musk as “Teslaquilla“.

The liquor has now been listed for sale on the Tesla online store as “Tesla Tequila”, and it is currently only available in the United States for buyers 21 and older.

Tesla describes its tequila as “an exclusive, premium 100% de agave tequila añejo aged in French oak barrels, featuring a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish”.

The Tesla Tequila is priced at $250, which includes shipping to select US states.

According to the listing, it is produced by Nosotros Tequila and fulfilled by Speakeasy Co.

Tesla Tequila is the latest in a range of apparel and gadgets available for purchase from the Tesla online store, including a branded power bank, desktop supercharger, stainless steel water bottle, and various apparel items.

The company also sells scale models of its electric vehicles for up to $250 each, including the Tesla Roadster and Semi.

Images of the new Tesla Tequila, which is housed in a lightning-shaped bottle, are shown below.

Tesla Tequila