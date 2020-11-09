New Huawei MateBook X Pro coming to South Africa

Huawei has announced its new Matebook X Pro 2020 is coming to South Africa, which is great news for local buyers seeking a powerful and stylish notebook.

There is currently no confirmed South African pricing or release date for the device, but it is expected to roll out in the near future.

Huawei first unveiled the latest version of its MateBook X Pro in February 2020, revealing an overhauled visual design for the laptop which includes a new touch-enabled FullView display.

The new Matebook X Pro also offers improved power efficiency, performance, and all-scenario capabilities thanks to its powerful and versatile hardware.

Huawei says the device is aimed at everyone from jet-setting professional users to content creators, pairing a stylish design with exceptional performance across a range of applications.

The marquee feature of the new MateBook X Pro is its FullView display, which boasts a 3K resolution with 100% sRGB colour gamut and multi-touch capabilities.

This makes the MateBook X Pro an even more attractive choice for designers and content creators, as the touchscreen enables the use of a high-precision stylus while the colour range of the screen makes it ideal for editing and creating.

Hardware

Inside its slim and stylish chassis, the Huawei MateBook X Pro packs a selection of impressive hardware.

These components include a Core i7 Intel 10th-generation processor, as well as an Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB graphics card.

The GeForce MX250 is an excellent GPU for slim notebooks, offering exceptional performance across a variety of gaming and multimedia applications.

It houses an intelligent cooling system that dynamically switches between active and passive modes for efficient and silent cooling performance, while the two HUAWEI Shark Fin Fans 2.0 feature larger fins to produce a higher air output.

Huawei says the 56Wh battery inside the Huawei MateBook X Pro boasts all-day battery life, and the included 65W USB Type-C charger can charge the laptop for six hours of use in just 30 minutes.

Specifications

The specifications for the top-of-the-range MateBook X Pro are listed below, along with images of the new device.

Huawei MateBook X Pro Display 13.9-inch 3,000 x 2,000 LTPS Touch CPU Intel Core i7-10510U RAM 16GB LPDDR3 2,133MHz GPU Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Storage 1TB PCIe SSD Ports 2x USB Type-C, 1x USB Type-A, 3.5mm audio jack Battery 56Wh Dimensions 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm (1.33kg)

