Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A7 in South Africa

Samsung has announced that its mid-range Galaxy Tab A7 tablet is now available from operators and major retailers in South Africa.

The company said the A7 combines powerful performance and features to offer a “first-rate entertainment experience”.

“Boasting a vivid display, sleek design, and enhanced performance, Tab A7 is equipped to help you do more of what you love—at home, or on the go,” Samsung stated.

The Tab A7 features a 10.4-inch TFT LCD screen with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, which Samsung said makes it perfect for gaming, late-night streaming, and multi-tasking.

For high portability, the tablet’s chassis measures 7mm thin and is made from a lightweight, premium metal which comes in a dark grey finish.

Hardware

The A7 is powered by a Qualcomm SM6115 processor paired with 3GB RAM, and boasts 32GB of internal storage which can be expanded with up to 1TB additional capacity via a microSD card slot.

For long periods of use, it sports a 7,040mAh battery which Samsung said can be charged “in just minutes” with its Fast Charging technology.

On the rear of the tablet is a single 8MP camera with autofocus capability, while the front comes with a 5MP lens.

A new quad-camera speaker system allows for a virtual surround sound experience in gaming and media consumption thanks to support for Dolby Atmos.

In terms of biometric security, the Tab A7 offers facial recognition for unlocking.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Tab A7 is available on the Samsung South Africa online store and from major retailers starting at the following prices:

Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi – R4,999

Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi + LTE – R6,495

Tab A7 buyers will also receive 50% off the book cover case from until 31 December 2020.

Below are the specifications and images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7.