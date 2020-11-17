New Game Black Friday specials – Here are the best deals

Game has unveiled its third week of Black Friday deals, which include significant discounts across a variety of product categories [see all Game Black Friday deals here].

The retailer is offering Black Friday specials throughout November, with new specials becoming available each week.

In addition, the retailer is also offering its 1 Cent Price Surprise promotion on all Black Friday purchases.

This deal, which was first introduced during last year’s Black Friday, gives all Game customers – online and in-store – the chance to pay just 1 cent at checkout.

The weekly schedule for Game’s Black Friday deals is as follows:

Week 1 – 2-10 November

2-10 November Week 2 – 11-17 November

11-17 November Week 3 – 18-24 November

18-24 November Week 4 – 25-29 November

This means that Game’s newest Black Friday deals will be valid from tomorrow, 18 November, until 24 November.

During the Black Friday 2020 sale, Game stores will follow the operating hours below:

Monday to Friday: 09:00 – 18:00

09:00 – 18:00 Saturday : 09:00 – 17:00

: 09:00 – 17:00 Sunday and Public Holidays: 09:00 – 16:00

The latest Game Black Friday specials will be available from Wednesday 18 November. We have listed a few of the best tech deals below.

LG 70-inch UHD Smart TV – R14,999 (R3,000 off)

Acer Intel Core i3 laptop – R6,499 (R500 off)

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core – R999 (R500 off)

LG 65-inch Nano Cell Smart TV – R13,999 (R5,000 off)

Gioteck PS4 controller – R599 (R400 off)

Hisense 50-inch UHD Smart TV – R6,499 (R1,000 off)

Ultra Link Android TV Box – R699 (R100 off)

ASUS Intel Celeron Notebook – R4,499 (R500 off)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 – R2,489 (R1,000 off)

Volkano Bluetooth Headphones – R249 (R100 off)