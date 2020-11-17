New Game Black Friday specials – Here are the best deals

Game has unveiled its third week of Black Friday deals, which include significant discounts across a variety of product categories [see all Game Black Friday deals here].
The retailer is offering Black Friday specials throughout November, with new specials becoming available each week.
In addition, the retailer is also offering its 1 Cent Price Surprise promotion on all Black Friday purchases.
This deal, which was first introduced during last year’s Black Friday, gives all Game customers – online and in-store – the chance to pay just 1 cent at checkout.
The weekly schedule for Game’s Black Friday deals is as follows:
- Week 1 – 2-10 November
- Week 2 – 11-17 November
- Week 3 – 18-24 November
- Week 4 – 25-29 November
This means that Game’s newest Black Friday deals will be valid from tomorrow, 18 November, until 24 November.
During the Black Friday 2020 sale, Game stores will follow the operating hours below:
- Monday to Friday: 09:00 – 18:00
- Saturday: 09:00 – 17:00
- Sunday and Public Holidays: 09:00 – 16:00
The latest Game Black Friday specials will be available from Wednesday 18 November. We have listed a few of the best tech deals below.
