Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro vs Apple Watch Series 6 – Ultimate smartwatch showdown

Huawei recently launched its flagship smartwatch – the Watch GT 2 Pro – in South Africa.

This watch offers great performance and impressive features and is one of the best smartwatches you can buy in South Africa.

One of the most popular smartwatches in South Africa currently is the Apple Watch, with the Series 6 being launched in September.

South Africans in the market for a premium smartwatch are likely to have the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro and the Apple Watch Series 6 at the top of their list.

We have therefore compared these two to help you choose which smartwatch you would like to own.

Battery

When comparing the specifications of these smartwatches, it is immediately evident that the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has a major advantage in battery life.

While the Watch Series 6 offers 18 hours of usage per charge, the Huawei smartwatch blows this out the water with a remarkable 14 days of use.

Additionally, Huawei’s quick charge technology ensures that a 5-minute charge can power your Watch GT 2 Pro for up to 10 hours.

The combination of this incredible battery life and impressive quick charge functionality means that you will almost never need to worry about your Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro running out of battery.

In contrast, based on these numbers, you will probably need to charge your Apple Watch Series 6 on a daily basis.

Fitness features

Both of these smartwatches pride themselves on offering a variety of valuable features.

These smartwatches usually prioritise fitness features as these are some of the most popular features for smartwatch users.

Some of the key new features of the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro are as follows:

Oxygen saturation detection – Automatically get 24-hour SpO2 level detection no matter whether you are working, exercising, or sleeping.

Automatically get 24-hour SpO2 level detection no matter whether you are working, exercising, or sleeping. Scientific sleep monitoring – TruSleep 2.0 tracks your sleep and can diagnose six common types of sleep issues. It will also measure your sleep quality and provide suggestions for better rest.

TruSleep 2.0 tracks your sleep and can diagnose six common types of sleep issues. It will also measure your sleep quality and provide suggestions for better rest. TruRelax – The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro provides all-day stress monitoring and offers important features such as breathing training and mood regulation.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro provides all-day stress monitoring and offers important features such as breathing training and mood regulation. 24-hour heart rate detection – TruSeen 4.0+ monitors your heart rate and lets you know if it exceeds usual levels.

In total, the Huawei GT 2 Pro has over 100 workout modes, as well as over 10 running courses.

The Apple Watch Series 6 also offers a variety of valuable fitness features, with Blood Oxygen Tracking and the ability to run an electrocardiogram being the marquee functions.

It also touts its range of workouts, including running, swimming, yoga, cycling, and “just about anything else you’re into”.

Both smartwatches also offer sleep monitoring features, meaning you can ensure you are getting enough high-quality sleep.

Ultimately, both of these smartwatches offer similar functionalities when it comes to health and fitness features, and you are unlikely to be disappointed whichever you choose.

Other considerations

One of the big selling points of the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is that it supports Android smartphones.

This is not the case with the Apple Watch Series 6, meaning if you do not use an iPhone, you will not be able to sync your smartwatch to your smartphone.

Both smartwatches have attractive designs, and deciding which looks better largely comes down to personal preference.

Images of both devices are below.

Apple Watch Series 6

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro