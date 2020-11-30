Incredible Connection’s Cyber Monday Sale is now live

Incredible Connection has launched its Cyber Monday Sale, which is live for today – 30 November 2020 – only.

There is a large range of technology products and gadgets on offer from Incredible Connection, including the latest devices from the world’s biggest brands.

This includes laptops from Apple, Dell, Microsoft, Lenovo, and HP; TVs from Samsung, LG, and Hisense; and smart devices for work or play.

HDMI cables, flash drives, printer ink, laptop bags, games, microSD cards, plugs, earphones and headphones, routers, and more are also available as part of the one-day-only sale.

A selection of the best tech deals from Incredible Connection’s Cyber Monday Sale are listed below.

You can see all the Cyber Monday deals available on Incredible Connection’s website.

Apple 27-inch iMac – R44,999

Apple Watch Series 5 – R6,499

Pixma Printer – R3,799

D-Link Wi-Fi Router – R299

Dell XPS 13 – R35,999

Lenovo Ideapad – R14,999

SanDisk 32GB MicroSD – R99

Samsung 75-inch 4K TV – R23,499

Lifesmart Security Kit – R999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 – R3,499