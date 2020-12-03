Incredible Connection Festive Gift Guide – All the deals

Incredible Connection’s Festive Gift Guide is now live, with discounts on a wide range of technology products available.

The specials in the gift guide are available from 2-24 December 2020.

All items listed are available to purchase online from the Incredible Connection website, while a wide range of the deals are also available in-store.

Professional and gaming laptops, PlayStation consoles, smartwatches and smartphones, printers, keyboards and mice, headphones, sound systems, hard drives, TVs, cameras, and more are on offer at reduced prices.

A selection of the deals available from Incredible Connection are shown below.

You can see all the deals on offer on the Incredible Connection website.

Canon EOS 250D Travel Kit – R9,999

Samsung Galaxy A21s – R3,799

Razer Blade 15.6-inch Laptop – R39,999

Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar – R2,799

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K TV – R10,499

Microsoft Surface Go 2 – R8,999

Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle – R5,999

WD 2TB Portable HDD – R1,899

Xbox Wireless Controllers – R1,399

Xiaomi 4K MiBox – R1,199