The best media PCs you can buy in South Africa

When it comes to building the ultimate home entertainment setup, more discerning users may find an Android box insufficient for their media consumption needs.

While these little smart boxes are great for using Google Play apps and offer certain smart features, they are limited when it comes to the more complex and demanding workloads that a PC can handle.

However, plugging in a PC desktop tower is not the optimal solution – as it can take up loads of space in your living room or entertainment area, and can often be detrimental to the overall aesthetic.

Although laptops are built for mobility and may be suitable for this purpose, they are often far more expensive than desktops with the same specifications.

The fact that their displays – which add costs to the total package – may serve no purpose in a home entertainment setup that already includes a proper TV set.

Fortunately, multiple PC manufacturers cater to the market of compact computers which are capable of providing desktop-level performance in a much smaller form factor.

A powerful media PC offers a range of benefits over standard media boxes, which can include:

Support for emulation software that allows you to play old or retro video games.

Better input capabilities.

More apps and programs to choose from.

More ports for expansion.

Higher video quality playback.

Enhanced customisation.

Whether you prefer Windows 10, MacOS, or Linux, there is a wide selection to choose from.

Below is our list of compact computers which are ideal for use as media PCs, ranked from cheapest to most expensive.

Note that we have only included systems generally available for purchase in South Africa.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M910Q – R4,995

Lenovo ThinkCentre m910q OS Windows 10 Professional CPU Intel Core i5-6400T RAM 8GB DDR4 GPU Intel Graphics 530 4GB Connectivity Ethernet, M.2 slot for wireless card Storage 500GB SATA HDD Ports 6 x USB 3.0 ports, 2 x DisplayPort, 1 x VGA, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Dimensions 34.5 x 182.9 x 179 mm (0.6kg)

Azulle Quantum Byte – R5,586

Azulle Quantum Byte OS Windows 10 Professional CPU Intel Atom Z3735F RAM 2GB DDR3 GPU Intel HD Graphics Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi Storage 32GB Ports 3 x USB 2.0, 1 x SD card slot, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Dimensions 5.91 X 1.47 X 4.06 inches

Intel NUC NUC10I3FNH – R8,999

Intel NUC10I3FNH OS Windows 10 CPU Intel Core i5-8259U RAM Not included (Up to 32GB DDR4) GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Storage Not included – Uses 2.5-inch SATA 3 HDD or SSD Ports 4 x USB 3.1 USB-C 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x microSD Dimensions 117 mm x 112 mm x 51 mm

Apple Mac Mini – R9,999

Apple Mac Mini (2018) OS MacOS CPU Intel Core i3-8100 RAM 8GB DDR4 GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Storage 256GB PCIe SSD Ports 1 x Thunderbolt, 1 x USB-C , 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Dimensions 197 x 197 x 36 mm (1.3kg)

HP ProDesk 400 G5 – R13,889

HP ProDesk 400 G5 OS Windows 10 Professional CPU Intel Core i5-9500T RAM 8GB DDR4 GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Connectivity Ethernet, M.2 slot for wireless card Storage 256GB PCIe SSD Ports 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 2 x USB 2.0, 2 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Dimensions 177 x 175 x 34 mm (1.25kg)

Acer Chromebox CXI3 – R16,155

Acer Chromebox OS Chrome OS CPU Intel Core i3-7130U RAM 8GB DDR4 GPU Intel HD Graphics 620 Connectivity Ethernet, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Storage 64GB Ports 1 x USB-C, 5 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, 1 x microSD card reader Dimensions 151 x 148.5 x 40mm (0.55kg)

HP Z2 Mini G4 Workstation – R22,399