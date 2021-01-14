The best media PCs you can buy in South Africa

When it comes to building the ultimate home entertainment setup, more discerning users may find an Android box insufficient for their media consumption needs.
While these little smart boxes are great for using Google Play apps and offer certain smart features, they are limited when it comes to the more complex and demanding workloads that a PC can handle.
However, plugging in a PC desktop tower is not the optimal solution – as it can take up loads of space in your living room or entertainment area, and can often be detrimental to the overall aesthetic.
Although laptops are built for mobility and may be suitable for this purpose, they are often far more expensive than desktops with the same specifications.
The fact that their displays – which add costs to the total package – may serve no purpose in a home entertainment setup that already includes a proper TV set.
Fortunately, multiple PC manufacturers cater to the market of compact computers which are capable of providing desktop-level performance in a much smaller form factor.
A powerful media PC offers a range of benefits over standard media boxes, which can include:
- Support for emulation software that allows you to play old or retro video games.
- Better input capabilities.
- More apps and programs to choose from.
- More ports for expansion.
- Higher video quality playback.
- Enhanced customisation.
Whether you prefer Windows 10, MacOS, or Linux, there is a wide selection to choose from.
Below is our list of compact computers which are ideal for use as media PCs, ranked from cheapest to most expensive.
Note that we have only included systems generally available for purchase in South Africa.
Lenovo ThinkCentre M910Q – R4,995
|Lenovo ThinkCentre m910q
|OS
|Windows 10 Professional
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-6400T
|RAM
|8GB DDR4
|GPU
|Intel Graphics 530 4GB
|Connectivity
|Ethernet, M.2 slot for wireless card
|Storage
|500GB SATA HDD
|Ports
|6 x USB 3.0 ports, 2 x DisplayPort, 1 x VGA, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Dimensions
|34.5 x 182.9 x 179 mm (0.6kg)
Azulle Quantum Byte – R5,586
|Azulle Quantum Byte
|OS
|Windows 10 Professional
|CPU
|Intel Atom Z3735F
|RAM
|2GB DDR3
|GPU
|Intel HD Graphics
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi
|Storage
|32GB
|Ports
|3 x USB 2.0, 1 x SD card slot, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Dimensions
|5.91 X 1.47 X 4.06 inches
Intel NUC NUC10I3FNH – R8,999
|Intel NUC10I3FNH
|OS
|Windows 10
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-8259U
|RAM
|Not included (Up to 32GB DDR4)
|GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Storage
|Not included – Uses 2.5-inch SATA 3 HDD or SSD
|Ports
|4 x USB 3.1 USB-C 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x microSD
|Dimensions
|117 mm x 112 mm x 51 mm
Apple Mac Mini – R9,999
|Apple Mac Mini (2018)
|OS
|MacOS
|CPU
|Intel Core i3-8100
|RAM
|8GB DDR4
|GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Storage
|256GB PCIe SSD
|Ports
|1 x Thunderbolt, 1 x USB-C , 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Dimensions
|197 x 197 x 36 mm (1.3kg)
HP ProDesk 400 G5 – R13,889
|HP ProDesk 400 G5
|OS
|Windows 10 Professional
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-9500T
|RAM
|8GB DDR4
|GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Connectivity
|Ethernet, M.2 slot for wireless card
|Storage
|256GB PCIe SSD
|Ports
|3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 2 x USB 2.0, 2 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Dimensions
|177 x 175 x 34 mm (1.25kg)
Acer Chromebox CXI3 – R16,155
|Acer Chromebox
|OS
|Chrome OS
|CPU
|Intel Core i3-7130U
|RAM
|8GB DDR4
|GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Connectivity
|Ethernet, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|Storage
|64GB
|Ports
|1 x USB-C, 5 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, 1 x microSD card reader
|Dimensions
|151 x 148.5 x 40mm (0.55kg)
HP Z2 Mini G4 Workstation – R22,399
|HP Z2 Mini G4 Workstation
|OS
|Windows 10 Professional
|CPU
|Intel Xeon E-2104G
|RAM
|16GB DDR4
|GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics P630
|Connectivity
|Ethernet, wireless antenna modules optional
|Storage
|512GB NVMe SSD
|Ports
|1 x USB-C 3.1, 4 x USB 3.0, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2
|Dimensions
|58.0 x 216 x 216 x 58mm (2.18kg)
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.