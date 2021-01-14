The best media PCs you can buy in South Africa

14 January 2021

When it comes to building the ultimate home entertainment setup, more discerning users may find an Android box insufficient for their media consumption needs.

While these little smart boxes are great for using Google Play apps and offer certain smart features, they are limited when it comes to the more complex and demanding workloads that a PC can handle.

However, plugging in a PC desktop tower is not the optimal solution – as it can take up loads of space in your living room or entertainment area, and can often be detrimental to the overall aesthetic.

Although laptops are built for mobility and may be suitable for this purpose, they are often far more expensive than desktops with the same specifications.

The fact that their displays – which add costs to the total package – may serve no purpose in a home entertainment setup that already includes a proper TV set.

Fortunately, multiple PC manufacturers cater to the market of compact computers which are capable of providing desktop-level performance in a much smaller form factor.

A powerful media PC offers a range of benefits over standard media boxes, which can include:

  • Support for emulation software that allows you to play old or retro video games.
  • Better input capabilities.
  • More apps and programs to choose from.
  • More ports for expansion.
  • Higher video quality playback.
  • Enhanced customisation.

Whether you prefer Windows 10, MacOS, or Linux, there is a wide selection to choose from.

Below is our list of compact computers which are ideal for use as media PCs, ranked from cheapest to most expensive.

Note that we have only included systems generally available for purchase in South Africa.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M910Q – R4,995

Lenovo ThinkCentre

Lenovo ThinkCentre m910q
OS Windows 10 Professional
CPU Intel Core i5-6400T
RAM 8GB DDR4
GPU Intel Graphics 530 4GB
Connectivity Ethernet, M.2 slot for wireless card
Storage 500GB SATA HDD
Ports 6 x USB 3.0 ports, 2 x DisplayPort, 1 x VGA, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Dimensions 34.5 x 182.9 x 179 mm (0.6kg)

Azulle Quantum Byte – R5,586

Azulle Quantum Byte

Azulle Quantum Byte
OS Windows 10 Professional
CPU Intel Atom Z3735F
RAM 2GB DDR3
GPU Intel HD Graphics
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi
Storage 32GB
Ports 3 x USB 2.0, 1 x SD card slot, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Dimensions 5.91 X 1.47 X 4.06 inches

Intel NUC NUC10I3FNH  – R8,999

Intel NUC i5 Mini PC

Intel NUC10I3FNH
OS Windows 10
CPU Intel Core i5-8259U
RAM Not included (Up to 32GB DDR4)
GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0
Storage Not included – Uses 2.5-inch SATA 3 HDD or SSD
Ports 4 x USB 3.1 USB-C 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x microSD
Dimensions 117 mm x 112 mm x 51 mm

Apple Mac Mini – R9,999

Apple Mac Mini header

Apple Mac Mini (2018)
OS MacOS
CPU Intel Core i3-8100
RAM 8GB DDR4
GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Storage 256GB PCIe SSD
Ports 1 x Thunderbolt, 1 x USB-C , 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Dimensions 197 x 197 x 36 mm (1.3kg)

HP ProDesk 400 G5 – R13,889

HP ProDesk 400 G5
OS Windows 10 Professional
CPU Intel Core i5-9500T
RAM 8GB DDR4
GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Connectivity Ethernet, M.2 slot for wireless card
Storage 256GB PCIe SSD
Ports 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 2 x USB 2.0, 2 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Dimensions 177 x 175 x 34 mm (1.25kg)

Acer Chromebox CXI3 – R16,155

Acer Chromebox

Acer Chromebox
OS Chrome OS
CPU Intel Core i3-7130U
RAM 8GB DDR4
GPU Intel HD Graphics 620
Connectivity Ethernet, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
Storage 64GB
Ports 1 x USB-C, 5 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, 1 x microSD card reader
Dimensions 151 x 148.5 x 40mm (0.55kg)

HP Z2 Mini G4 Workstation – R22,399

HP Z2 Mini G4 Workstation
OS Windows 10 Professional
CPU Intel Xeon E-2104G
RAM 16GB DDR4
GPU Intel UHD Graphics P630
Connectivity Ethernet, wireless antenna modules optional
Storage 512GB NVMe SSD
Ports 1 x USB-C 3.1, 4 x USB 3.0, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2
Dimensions  58.0 x 216 x 216 x 58mm (2.18kg)

Now read: New Apple Mac Mini – South African pricing

Share your thoughts: The best media PCs you can buy in So…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
The best media PCs you can buy in South Africa