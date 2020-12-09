Apple unveils Fitness+ for Apple Watch

Apple has announced Fitness+, which it describes as “the first fitness experience built around Apple Watch”.

Fitness+ offers users studio-style workouts across their iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV and uses the Apple Watch to dynamically incorporate personal workout metrics into exercises.

Users will receive notifications on their Apple Watch as they exercise to ensure they are continuously striving towards their goals and to provide them useful notifications during their workouts.

“For example, when the trainer says to check heart rate, the heart rate metrics are spotlighted; during tough intervals, a countdown timer starts to help users get through to the last second; and when they close their Activity rings, a celebration happens right on the workout screen,” explained Apple.

Certain exercises will also offer the option of a Burn Bar – which enables users to view in real-time how their performance compares to others who have completed the same workout.

The service will launch with ten popular workout categories:

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

Strength

Yoga

Dance

Core

Cycling

Treadmill (running)

Treadmill (walking)

Rowing

Mindful Cooldown

Users will be able to search for workouts easily using an intuitive filter feature, and an intelligent recommendation engine recommends new workouts based on those users have already completed.

New workouts will be added on a weekly basis and will incorporate music from popular artists to motivate the user while they are exercising.

“Being more active is one of the most important things we can do for our health, but we know choosing to work out can often be a challenge whether you’re very active or just getting started,” said Apple’s senior director of Fitness technologies Jay Blahnik.

“We’re excited for Apple Fitness+ to bring together the metrics from Apple Watch, great music, and a diverse and inspiring trainer team — in a uniquely simple, easy-to-access way across Apple devices — to encourage our users to get fit and stay healthy.”

Apple Fitness+ will launch on 14 December and requires watchOS 7.2 or higher, while you will also require at least iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, and tvOS 14.3, depending on what secondary device you will be using.

The service will cost $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and can be shared by up to six family members at no extra charge.

Apple Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which also includes (where available) Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month.

