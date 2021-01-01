The best smartwatches of 2020

1 January 2021

2020 has seen the release of several intriguing new smartwatches.

This market segment performed admirably in the first half of 2020, despite the economic downturn which came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While shipments remained fairly flat at 42 million units, the global market saw 20% growth in revenue, according to Counterpoint Research.

The organisation said that fall detection and SpO2 monitoring would be two of the most popular features in the coming period.

Apple remained the dominant player both in terms of value and volume – accounting for more than 51% of revenue. It was followed by Samsung, Garmin, and Huawei.

The growth of this market is no surprise, as smartwatches boast a range of features which make users’ lives more convenient, while also enhancing their ability to track fitness regimes.

Among their capabilities, smartwatches allow for the following:

  • Keeping track of your your app notifications.
  • Reading and responding to text messages.
  • Making and receiving calls.
  • Streaming and controlling music on Bluetooth devices – such as wireless headphones.
  • Health, fitness, stress, and sleep monitoring.

Below are eight of the best smartwatches which were launched in South Africa this year.

Apple Watch Series 6 – Starting from R8,999

Apple Watch Series 6
OS WatchOS 7
Display 1.57-inch 324 x 394 Always On OLED (40mm)

1.78-inch 368 by 448 Always On OLED (44mm)
Processor S6 SiP
Storage 32GB
Sensors Accelerometer
Altimeter
Ambient Light sensor
Barometre
Blood oxygen sensor (Sp02)
Electrical heart rate sensor
GPS / GLONASS
Gyroscope
Optical heart rate sensor
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE (optional)
Battery life 18 hours
Water resistance 50 metres
NFC payments Yes, not supported in South Africa yet.

Apple Watch SE – Starting from R6,499

Apple Watch SE
OS WatchOS 7
Display 1.57-inch 324 x 324 OLED
Processor S5 SiP
Storage 32GB
Sensors Accelerometer
Altimeter
Ambient Light Sensor
Barometer
Electrical heart sensor
GPS/GLONASS
Gyroscope
Optical heart sensor
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE optional
Battery life 18 hours
Water resistance 50 metres
NFC payments Yes – Apple Pay – not supported in South Africa yet.

Fitbit Versa 3 – R4,999

Fitbit Versa 3
OS Fitbit OS 5.1
Display 1.58-inch 300 x 300OLED
Processor n/a
Storage 4GB
Sensors Accelerometer
Altimeter
Ambient Light Sensor
Barometer
Blood oxygen sensor (Sp02)
Electrical heart sensor
GPS/GLONASS
Gyroscope
Optical heart sensor
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Battery life 6 days
Water resistance 50 metres
NFC payments Yes – Fitbit Pay

Fossil Sport – R4,999

Fossil Sport Watch

Fossil Sport
OS Wear OS
Display 1.19-inch 390 x 390 OLED
Processor Snapdragon Wear 3100
Storage 4GB
Sensors Accelerometer
Altimeter
Ambient Light Sensor
Gyroscope
GPS
Optical heart sensor
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
Battery life 24 hours
Water resistance 50 metres
NFC payments Yes – Google Pay – not supported in South Africa yet.

Huawei Watch Fit – R2,999

Huawei Watch Fit

Huawei Watch Fit
OS Huawei Wearable Platform
Display 1.64-inch 280 x 546 Always On OLED
Processor DK3.5+S
Storage 4GB
Sensors Accelerometer
Blood oxygen sensor (Sp02)
Gyroscope
Optical heart sensor
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0
Battery life 10 days
Water resistance 50 metres
NFC payments No

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro – R6,999

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro
OS Huawei Lite OS
Display 1.39-inch 454 x 454 Always On OLED
Processor Kirin A1
Storage 4GB
Sensors Accelerometer
Altimeter
Ambient Light Sensor
Barometer
Electrical heart sensor
GPS/GLONASS
Gyroscope
Optical heart sensor
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1
Battery life 14 days
Water resistance 50 metres
NFC payments No

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 – Starting from R8,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
OS Tizen OS 5.5
Display 1.4-inch 360 x 360 Always On OLED
Processor Exynos 9110
Storage 8GB
Sensors Accelerometer
Altimeter
Ambient Light Sensor
Barometer
Blood oxygen sensor (Sp02)
Electrical heart sensor
GPS/GLONASS
Gyroscope
Optical heart sensor
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE optional
Battery life 2 days
Water resistance 50 metres
NFC payments Yes – Samsung Pay

