The best smartwatches of 2020

2020 has seen the release of several intriguing new smartwatches.

This market segment performed admirably in the first half of 2020, despite the economic downturn which came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While shipments remained fairly flat at 42 million units, the global market saw 20% growth in revenue, according to Counterpoint Research.

The organisation said that fall detection and SpO2 monitoring would be two of the most popular features in the coming period.

Apple remained the dominant player both in terms of value and volume – accounting for more than 51% of revenue. It was followed by Samsung, Garmin, and Huawei.

The growth of this market is no surprise, as smartwatches boast a range of features which make users’ lives more convenient, while also enhancing their ability to track fitness regimes.

Among their capabilities, smartwatches allow for the following:

Keeping track of your your app notifications.

Reading and responding to text messages.

Making and receiving calls.

Streaming and controlling music on Bluetooth devices – such as wireless headphones.

Health, fitness, stress, and sleep monitoring.

Below are eight of the best smartwatches which were launched in South Africa this year.

Apple Watch Series 6 – Starting from R8,999

Apple Watch Series 6 OS WatchOS 7 Display 1.57-inch 324 x 394 Always On OLED (40mm) 1.78-inch 368 by 448 Always On OLED (44mm) Processor S6 SiP Storage 32GB Sensors Accelerometer

Altimeter

Ambient Light sensor

Barometre

Blood oxygen sensor (Sp02)

Electrical heart rate sensor

GPS / GLONASS

Gyroscope

Optical heart rate sensor Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE (optional) Battery life 18 hours Water resistance 50 metres NFC payments Yes, not supported in South Africa yet.

Apple Watch SE – Starting from R6,499

Apple Watch SE OS WatchOS 7 Display 1.57-inch 324 x 324 OLED Processor S5 SiP Storage 32GB Sensors Accelerometer

Altimeter

Ambient Light Sensor

Barometer

Electrical heart sensor

GPS/GLONASS

Gyroscope

Optical heart sensor Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE optional Battery life 18 hours Water resistance 50 metres NFC payments Yes – Apple Pay – not supported in South Africa yet.

Fitbit Versa 3 – R4,999

Fitbit Versa 3 OS Fitbit OS 5.1 Display 1.58-inch 300 x 300OLED Processor n/a Storage 4GB Sensors Accelerometer

Altimeter

Ambient Light Sensor

Barometer

Blood oxygen sensor (Sp02)

Electrical heart sensor

GPS/GLONASS

Gyroscope

Optical heart sensor Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery life 6 days Water resistance 50 metres NFC payments Yes – Fitbit Pay Fossil Sport – R4,999 Fossil Sport OS Wear OS Display 1.19-inch 390 x 390 OLED Processor Snapdragon Wear 3100 Storage 4GB Sensors Accelerometer

Altimeter

Ambient Light Sensor

Gyroscope

GPS

Optical heart sensor Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Battery life 24 hours Water resistance 50 metres NFC payments Yes – Google Pay – not supported in South Africa yet.

Huawei Watch Fit – R2,999

Huawei Watch Fit OS Huawei Wearable Platform Display 1.64-inch 280 x 546 Always On OLED Processor DK3.5+S Storage 4GB Sensors Accelerometer

Blood oxygen sensor (Sp02)

Gyroscope

Optical heart sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Battery life 10 days Water resistance 50 metres NFC payments No

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro – R6,999

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro OS Huawei Lite OS Display 1.39-inch 454 x 454 Always On OLED Processor Kirin A1 Storage 4GB Sensors Accelerometer

Altimeter

Ambient Light Sensor

Barometer

Electrical heart sensor

GPS/GLONASS

Gyroscope

Optical heart sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 Battery life 14 days Water resistance 50 metres NFC payments No

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 – Starting from R8,999