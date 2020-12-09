World’s first foldable PC to launch in South Africa

Lenovo has announced that the ThinkPad X1 Fold PC – which it dubs “the world’s first foldable PC” – will be available in South Africa in early 2021.

If the user unfolds the X1 Fold completely, it can be used as a tablet or its 13.3-inch display can be connected to a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard to use it as a complete laptop.

The X1 Fold can also be partially unfolded to allow users to use two displays at the same time – for example, if they are comparing two documents, or are taking notes during a video presentation.

In this form factor, it can also be used in landscape orientation to function as an e-reader in a similar form factor to a book.

“Change-makers in South Africa have always been at the forefront of embracing new technologies to power their growth, which is why we are delighted to be launching this PC in the local market,” said Lenovo South Africa GM Thibault Dousson.

“The ThinkPad X1 Fold is unique in that it not only combines light weight with durability, it also increases screen size to enhance productivity – all while being easy to slip into a small bag.”

“We look forward to seeing how users in the country leverage this device to accelerate their own achievements and we are confident in the positive impact it will make.”

The ThinkPad X1 Fold comes with a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard that can be stored inside the device, and an Active Pen.

Pricing starts from R69,999 and is dependent on the configuration and exchange rate.

Specifications and photos of the ThinkPad X1 Fold are below.