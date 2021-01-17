The cheapest Windows 10 laptops you can buy in South Africa

17 January 2021

There is a wide variety of entry-level Windows 10 laptops in the South African market priced at less than R5,000.

These computers may not have the powerful hardware, sleek metal bodies, or narrow screen bezels found in the premium segment, but they should be more than capable enough for less demanding use-cases.

Users who need to access programs and applications that perform basic computing tasks – which could include word and spreadsheet processing, reading emails, browsing the web, listening to music, and streaming video – will likely be satisfied with a budget laptop.

Add the advantage of mobility and an all-in-one package and it makes for an even more attractive option.

However, to ensure reliable performance, it is recommended that the laptop meet the minimum requirements for Windows 10 as set out by Microsoft.

These are as follows:

  • Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster processor or SoC
  • RAM: 1 gigabyte (GB) for 32-bit or 2 GB for 64-bit
  • Hard disk space: 16 GB for 32-bit OS or 20 GB for 64-bit OS
  • Graphics card: DirectX 9 or later with WDDM 1.0 driver
  • Display: 800 x 600

We assembled a list of 10 of the cheapest laptops which ship with Windows 10, meet the above requirements, and can be purchased from online stores in South Africa.

The cheapest model we found was a 14-inch laptop from an obscure company called Connex which was priced at R2,999 at HiFi Corp.

While there were a number of other obscure brands in our compilation, there were also laptops from well-known manufacturers including ASUS, Lenovo, and Mecer.

Most of the machines featured Intel’s Celeron and Atom processor, although one entry did come with a budget offering from AMD.

We specifically excluded any refurbished models from our list.

Connex Trendbook 14-inch – R2,999

Connex Trendbook 14-inch laptop
Main Display 14-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
Operating System Windows 10 Home
Processor Intel Atom Z3735F
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB eMMC
GPU Intel HD Graphics
Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (unspecified standards)
I/O 1 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0
Battery Unspecified
Camera 0.3MP
Size 360 x 250 x 80mm mm (2.1kg)

Mobicel Excite – R3,299

Mobicel Excite
Main Display 14-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
Operating System Windows 10 Home
Processor Intel Atom Z8350
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB eMMC
GPU Intel HD Graphics
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.0
I/O 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x mini HDMI, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Battery 29.6Wh
Camera 0.3MP
Size 333 x 220 13.7mm (unspecified weight)

Connex Slimbook 2 – R3,299
Main Display 14-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
Operating System Windows 10 Home
Processor Intel Celeron N3350
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
GPU Intel HD Graphics
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
I/O 1x USB 3.0, 1x USB 3.0, 1 x mini HDMI, 1 x microSD card reader
Battery 25.9Wh
Camera 0.3MP
Size 329 x 220 x 20mm (1.4kg)

ASUS VivoBook E12 – R3,499
Main Display 11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
Operating System Windows 10 Home
Processor Intel Celeron N3350
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB eMMC
GPU Intel HD Graphics
Connectivity 802.11 ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1
I/O 2 x USB 3.1, 1 x USB-C, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Battery 38Wh
Camera 0.3MP
Size 287 x 193 x 18mm (2.2kg)

ASUS E12 E203 – R3,699
Main Display 11-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
Operating System Windows 10 Home
Processor Intel Celeron N3350
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB eMMC
GPU Intel HD Graphics
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1
I/O 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack 1x HDMI 1x Micro SD
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C//Micro SD card reader
1x USB3.1-Type C(Gen1)//2x USB 3.0
Battery 38Wh
Camera 0.3MP
Size 286 x 193 x 17 mm and (1.16kg)

Mecer Xpression Mylife – R3,699

Mecer Xpression laptop
Main Display 14-inch 1,366 x 768
Operating System Windows 10 Home
Processor Intel Atom Z8350
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB eMMC
GPU Intel HD Graphics
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0
I/O 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x micro HDMI Port 1 x micro SD card reader
Battery 37Wh
Camera 2MP
Size 333 x 220 x 18mm (1.43kg)

Ilife Zed Air 14-inch – R3,899
Main Display 14-inch 1,920 x 1,080 LCD
Operating System Windows 10 Home
Processor Intel Celeron N3350
RAM 4GB RAM
Storage 128GB SSD
GPU Intel HD Graphics
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0
I/O 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x mini HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Battery 18.5Wh
Camera 0.3MP
Size (1.36kg)

Point of View 14-inch – R3,899
Main Display 14.1-inch 1,920 x 1,080 LCD
Operating System Windows 10 Home
Processor Intel Celeron N3350
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
GPU Intel HD Graphics
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0
I/O 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x microSD Card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Battery 16.6Wh
Camera 2MP
Size Unavailable

ASUS X543 – R3,959
Main Display 15.6-inch 1,366 x 768
Operating System Windows 10 Home
Processor Intel Celeron N4000
RAM 4GB
Storage 500GB HDD
GPU Intel UHD Graphics
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0
I/O 1x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Battery 33Wh
Camera 0.3MP
Size 381mm x 251mm x 27.2mm (1.9kg)

Lenovo Ideapad – R4,099
Main Display 14-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
Operating System Windows 10 Home
Processor AMD A4-9120e Dual Core
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB eMMC
GPU Integrated AMD Radeon
Connectivity 802.11 ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
I/O 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Battery 35Wh
Camera 1MP
Size  327 x 235 x 19mm (1.4kg)

