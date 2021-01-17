The cheapest Windows 10 laptops you can buy in South Africa

There is a wide variety of entry-level Windows 10 laptops in the South African market priced at less than R5,000.

These computers may not have the powerful hardware, sleek metal bodies, or narrow screen bezels found in the premium segment, but they should be more than capable enough for less demanding use-cases.

Users who need to access programs and applications that perform basic computing tasks – which could include word and spreadsheet processing, reading emails, browsing the web, listening to music, and streaming video – will likely be satisfied with a budget laptop.

Add the advantage of mobility and an all-in-one package and it makes for an even more attractive option.

However, to ensure reliable performance, it is recommended that the laptop meet the minimum requirements for Windows 10 as set out by Microsoft.

These are as follows:

Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster processor or SoC

1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster processor or SoC RAM: 1 gigabyte (GB) for 32-bit or 2 GB for 64-bit

1 gigabyte (GB) for 32-bit or 2 GB for 64-bit Hard disk space: 16 GB for 32-bit OS or 20 GB for 64-bit OS

16 GB for 32-bit OS or 20 GB for 64-bit OS Graphics card: DirectX 9 or later with WDDM 1.0 driver

DirectX 9 or later with WDDM 1.0 driver Display: 800 x 600

We assembled a list of 10 of the cheapest laptops which ship with Windows 10, meet the above requirements, and can be purchased from online stores in South Africa.

The cheapest model we found was a 14-inch laptop from an obscure company called Connex which was priced at R2,999 at HiFi Corp.

While there were a number of other obscure brands in our compilation, there were also laptops from well-known manufacturers including ASUS, Lenovo, and Mecer.

Most of the machines featured Intel’s Celeron and Atom processor, although one entry did come with a budget offering from AMD.

We specifically excluded any refurbished models from our list.

Connex Trendbook 14-inch – R2,999

Main Display 14-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD Operating System Windows 10 Home Processor Intel Atom Z3735F RAM 2GB Storage 32GB eMMC GPU Intel HD Graphics Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (unspecified standards) I/O 1 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0 Battery Unspecified Camera 0.3MP Size 360 x 250 x 80mm mm (2.1kg)

Mobicel Excite – R3,299

Main Display 14-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD Operating System Windows 10 Home Processor Intel Atom Z8350 RAM 4GB Storage 32GB eMMC GPU Intel HD Graphics Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.0 I/O 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x mini HDMI, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery 29.6Wh Camera 0.3MP Size 333 x 220 13.7mm (unspecified weight)

Connex Slimbook 2 – R3,299

Main Display 14-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD Operating System Windows 10 Home Processor Intel Celeron N3350 RAM 3GB Storage 32GB GPU Intel HD Graphics Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 I/O 1x USB 3.0, 1x USB 3.0, 1 x mini HDMI, 1 x microSD card reader Battery 25.9Wh Camera 0.3MP Size 329 x 220 x 20mm (1.4kg)

ASUS VivoBook E12 – R3,499

Main Display 11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD Operating System Windows 10 Home Processor Intel Celeron N3350 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB eMMC GPU Intel HD Graphics Connectivity 802.11 ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 I/O 2 x USB 3.1, 1 x USB-C, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery 38Wh Camera 0.3MP Size 287 x 193 x 18mm (2.2kg)

ASUS E12 E203 – R3,699

Main Display 11-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD Operating System Windows 10 Home Processor Intel Celeron N3350 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB eMMC GPU Intel HD Graphics Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 I/O 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack 1x HDMI 1x Micro SD

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C//Micro SD card reader

1x USB3.1-Type C(Gen1)//2x USB 3.0 Battery 38Wh Camera 0.3MP Size 286 x 193 x 17 mm and (1.16kg)

Mecer Xpression Mylife – R3,699

Main Display 14-inch 1,366 x 768 Operating System Windows 10 Home Processor Intel Atom Z8350 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB eMMC GPU Intel HD Graphics Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 I/O 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x micro HDMI Port 1 x micro SD card reader Battery 37Wh Camera 2MP Size 333 x 220 x 18mm (1.43kg)

Ilife Zed Air 14-inch – R3,899

Main Display 14-inch 1,920 x 1,080 LCD Operating System Windows 10 Home Processor Intel Celeron N3350 RAM 4GB RAM Storage 128GB SSD GPU Intel HD Graphics Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 I/O 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x mini HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery 18.5Wh Camera 0.3MP Size (1.36kg)

Point of View 14-inch – R3,899

Main Display 14.1-inch 1,920 x 1,080 LCD Operating System Windows 10 Home Processor Intel Celeron N3350 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB GPU Intel HD Graphics Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 I/O 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x microSD Card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery 16.6Wh Camera 2MP Size Unavailable

ASUS X543 – R3,959

Main Display 15.6-inch 1,366 x 768 Operating System Windows 10 Home Processor Intel Celeron N4000 RAM 4GB Storage 500GB HDD GPU Intel UHD Graphics Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 I/O 1x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery 33Wh Camera 0.3MP Size 381mm x 251mm x 27.2mm (1.9kg)

Lenovo Ideapad – R4,099