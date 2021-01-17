The cheapest Windows 10 laptops you can buy in South Africa

There is a wide variety of entry-level Windows 10 laptops in the South African market priced at less than R5,000.
These computers may not have the powerful hardware, sleek metal bodies, or narrow screen bezels found in the premium segment, but they should be more than capable enough for less demanding use-cases.
Users who need to access programs and applications that perform basic computing tasks – which could include word and spreadsheet processing, reading emails, browsing the web, listening to music, and streaming video – will likely be satisfied with a budget laptop.
Add the advantage of mobility and an all-in-one package and it makes for an even more attractive option.
However, to ensure reliable performance, it is recommended that the laptop meet the minimum requirements for Windows 10 as set out by Microsoft.
These are as follows:
- Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster processor or SoC
- RAM: 1 gigabyte (GB) for 32-bit or 2 GB for 64-bit
- Hard disk space: 16 GB for 32-bit OS or 20 GB for 64-bit OS
- Graphics card: DirectX 9 or later with WDDM 1.0 driver
- Display: 800 x 600
We assembled a list of 10 of the cheapest laptops which ship with Windows 10, meet the above requirements, and can be purchased from online stores in South Africa.
The cheapest model we found was a 14-inch laptop from an obscure company called Connex which was priced at R2,999 at HiFi Corp.
While there were a number of other obscure brands in our compilation, there were also laptops from well-known manufacturers including ASUS, Lenovo, and Mecer.
Most of the machines featured Intel’s Celeron and Atom processor, although one entry did come with a budget offering from AMD.
We specifically excluded any refurbished models from our list.
Connex Trendbook 14-inch – R2,999
|Main Display
|14-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|Intel Atom Z3735F
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB eMMC
|GPU
|Intel HD Graphics
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (unspecified standards)
|I/O
|1 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0
|Battery
|Unspecified
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Size
|360 x 250 x 80mm mm (2.1kg)
Mobicel Excite – R3,299
|Main Display
|14-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|Intel Atom Z8350
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|32GB eMMC
|GPU
|Intel HD Graphics
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.0
|I/O
|2 x USB 3.0, 1 x mini HDMI, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|29.6Wh
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Size
|333 x 220 13.7mm (unspecified weight)
Connex Slimbook 2 – R3,299
|Main Display
|14-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N3350
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB
|GPU
|Intel HD Graphics
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|I/O
|1x USB 3.0, 1x USB 3.0, 1 x mini HDMI, 1 x microSD card reader
|Battery
|25.9Wh
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Size
|329 x 220 x 20mm (1.4kg)
ASUS VivoBook E12 – R3,499
|Main Display
|11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N3350
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB eMMC
|GPU
|Intel HD Graphics
|Connectivity
|802.11 ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1
|I/O
|2 x USB 3.1, 1 x USB-C, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|38Wh
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Size
|287 x 193 x 18mm (2.2kg)
ASUS E12 E203 – R3,699
|Main Display
|11-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N3350
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB eMMC
|GPU
|Intel HD Graphics
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1
|I/O
|1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack 1x HDMI 1x Micro SD
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C//Micro SD card reader
1x USB3.1-Type C(Gen1)//2x USB 3.0
|Battery
|38Wh
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Size
|286 x 193 x 17 mm and (1.16kg)
Mecer Xpression Mylife – R3,699
|Main Display
|14-inch 1,366 x 768
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|Intel Atom Z8350
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB eMMC
|GPU
|Intel HD Graphics
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0
|I/O
|1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x micro HDMI Port 1 x micro SD card reader
|Battery
|37Wh
|Camera
|2MP
|Size
|333 x 220 x 18mm (1.43kg)
Ilife Zed Air 14-inch – R3,899
|Main Display
|14-inch 1,920 x 1,080 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N3350
|RAM
|4GB RAM
|Storage
|128GB SSD
|GPU
|Intel HD Graphics
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0
|I/O
|1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x mini HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|18.5Wh
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Size
|(1.36kg)
Point of View 14-inch – R3,899
|Main Display
|14.1-inch 1,920 x 1,080 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N3350
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB
|GPU
|Intel HD Graphics
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0
|I/O
|1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x microSD Card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|16.6Wh
|Camera
|2MP
|Size
|Unavailable
ASUS X543 – R3,959
|Main Display
|15.6-inch 1,366 x 768
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N4000
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|500GB HDD
|GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0
|I/O
|1x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|33Wh
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Size
|381mm x 251mm x 27.2mm (1.9kg)
Lenovo Ideapad – R4,099
|Main Display
|14-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|AMD A4-9120e Dual Core
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB eMMC
|GPU
|Integrated AMD Radeon
|Connectivity
|802.11 ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|I/O
|2 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|35Wh
|Camera
|1MP
|Size
|327 x 235 x 19mm (1.4kg)
