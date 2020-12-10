Awesome gaming deals from Incredible Connection’s Festive Gift Guide

Incredible Connection’s Festive Gift Guide is now live, with discounts on tech and gadgets for every member of the family.

The specials in the gift guide are available from 2-24 December 2020, and offer welcome price cuts this festive season.

As expected from the leading tech retailer, there are a range of top gaming deals on offer for PC and console gamers alike.

PlayStation and Xbox gamers will find consoles, accessories, and games on sale – while PC gamers will be pleased to see mice, keyboards, headsets, and more on offer.

Nintendo gamers are catered for, too – with Switch and Switch Lite devices on special.

You can see all the deals on offer on the Incredible Connection website.

All items listed can be purchased online from the Incredible Connection website, while a wide range of the deals are also available in-store.

Acer Nitro 15 – R21,999

Xbox Game Pass – From R189

Nintendo Switch Bundles – From R5,999

PlayStation 4 Bundle – R6,799

PlayStation 5 Accessories – From R699

Razer Gaming Mice – From R799

Recon Gaming Headset – R899

WD 2TB Game Drive – R1,899

Xbox Series S and Series X – From R6,999

Xbox One S 1TB – R5,699