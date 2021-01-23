Top 10 wireless earbuds you can buy in South Africa

23 January 2021

Smart wearables like wireless earphones have been growing in popularity in recent years.

According to ResearchandMarkets.com, the global wireless earphones market is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2026.

With features such as noise cancellation and improved wireless connectivity, an increasing number of people have been drawn to these gadgets.

In-ear wireless earbuds like Apple’s AirPods Pro or Huawei’s Freebuds 3i are particularly attractive for a number of use-cases.

They offer a cordless way to listen to music during exercise, making it easier to move about without a smartphone on your person or a cable flying about.

In addition, they are particularly useful for professional-looking video calls.

Their small form-factor and understated designs make them less obtrusive than large headsets and help to block out any background noises, so users can focus on communication with colleagues or customers.

When it comes to options, there are now a great number of excellent earbuds to choose from several well-known manufacturers – including those which specialise in sound equipment.

Here are 10 of the best wireless earbuds you can buy in South Africa right now.

Sony WF-1000XM3 – R4,999

Sony WF-1000XM3
Acoustic system Closed
Frequency response/range 20-21,000Hz
Battery life  6 hours
Battery life with charging case 18 hours
Connectivity range 10m
Active Noise Cancellation Yes
NFC Yes
On-board controls Touch sensor
Colours Beige, black

Sony WF 100

AirPods Pro – R4,999

AirPods Pro
Acoustic system Closed
Frequency response/range 20-20,000Hz
Battery life  5 hours
Battery life with charging case 24 hours
Connectivity range n/a
Active Noise Cancellation Yes
NFC Yes
On-board controls Force sensors
Colours White

Jabra Elite 75t – R3,699

Jabra Elite 75t
Acoustic system Closed
Frequency response/range 20-20,000Hz
Battery life  7.5 hours
Battery life with charging case 28 hours
Connectivity range 10m
Active Noise Cancellation Yes
NFC No
On-board controls Multiple buttons
Colours Black, grey


Huawei Freebuds 3i – R3,999

Huawei Freebuds 3i
Acoustic system Closed
Frequency response/range 20-20,000Hz
Battery life  3.5 hours
Battery life with charging case 14.5 hours
Connectivity range 10m
Active Noise Cancellation Yes
NFC No
On-board controls Touch sensors
Colours Black, white

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 – R5,899

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2
Acoustic system Closed
Frequency response/range 5-21,000Hz
Battery life  7 hours
Battery life with charging case 28 hours
Connectivity range 10m
Active Noise Cancellation Yes
NFC No
On-board controls Touch sensors
Colours Grey, white

Bose QuietComfort – R7,990

Bose QuietComfort
Acoustic system Closed
Frequency response/range n/a
Battery life  2 hours
Battery life with charging case 3 hours
Connectivity range 10m
Active Noise Cancellation Yes
NFC n/a
On-board controls No
Colours Black, soapstone

Klipsch T5 True Wireless – R3,399

Klipsch T5 True Wireless
Acoustic system Closed
Frequency response/range 20-20,000Hz
Battery life  8 hours
Battery life with charging case 244 hours
Connectivity range n/a
Active Noise Cancellation Yes
NFC No
Controls No
Colours Black and rose gold

Beats PowerBeats Pro – R5,699

Beats PowerBeats Pro
Acoustic system Closed
Frequency response/range 20-20,000Hz
Battery life  9 hours
Battery life with charging case 25 hours
Connectivity range 15m
Active Noise Cancellation Yes
NFC No
Controls Multiple buttons
Colours Yellow, pink, red, blue, black, navy, ivory, moss

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live – R2,999

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Acoustic system Closed
Frequency response/range 20-20,000Hz
Battery life  6 hours
Battery life with charging case 22 hours
Connectivity range 20 metres
Active Noise Cancellation Yes
NFC Yes
Controls Touch sensors
Colours Black, bronze, blue, rose gold

LG Tone Free FN6 – R3,299

LG Tone Free FN6
Acoustic system Closed
Frequency response/range 20-20,000Hz
Battery life  6 hours
Battery life with charging case 18 hours
Connectivity range n/a
Active Noise Cancellation No
NFC Yes
On-board controls Touch sensors
Colours Black, white

