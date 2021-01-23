Top 10 wireless earbuds you can buy in South Africa

Smart wearables like wireless earphones have been growing in popularity in recent years.

According to ResearchandMarkets.com, the global wireless earphones market is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2026.

With features such as noise cancellation and improved wireless connectivity, an increasing number of people have been drawn to these gadgets.

In-ear wireless earbuds like Apple’s AirPods Pro or Huawei’s Freebuds 3i are particularly attractive for a number of use-cases.

They offer a cordless way to listen to music during exercise, making it easier to move about without a smartphone on your person or a cable flying about.

In addition, they are particularly useful for professional-looking video calls.

Their small form-factor and understated designs make them less obtrusive than large headsets and help to block out any background noises, so users can focus on communication with colleagues or customers.

When it comes to options, there are now a great number of excellent earbuds to choose from several well-known manufacturers – including those which specialise in sound equipment.

Here are 10 of the best wireless earbuds you can buy in South Africa right now.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Acoustic system Closed Frequency response/range 20-21,000Hz Battery life 6 hours Battery life with charging case 18 hours Connectivity range 10m Active Noise Cancellation Yes NFC Yes On-board controls Touch sensor Colours Beige, black

AirPods Pro – R4,999

AirPods Pro Acoustic system Closed Frequency response/range 20-20,000Hz Battery life 5 hours Battery life with charging case 24 hours Connectivity range n/a Active Noise Cancellation Yes NFC Yes On-board controls Force sensors Colours White

Jabra Elite 75t – R3,699

Jabra Elite 75t Acoustic system Closed Frequency response/range 20-20,000Hz Battery life 7.5 hours Battery life with charging case 28 hours Connectivity range 10m Active Noise Cancellation Yes NFC No On-board controls Multiple buttons Colours Black, grey





Huawei Freebuds 3i – R3,999

Huawei Freebuds 3i Acoustic system Closed Frequency response/range 20-20,000Hz Battery life 3.5 hours Battery life with charging case 14.5 hours Connectivity range 10m Active Noise Cancellation Yes NFC No On-board controls Touch sensors Colours Black, white

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 – R5,899

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Acoustic system Closed Frequency response/range 5-21,000Hz Battery life 7 hours Battery life with charging case 28 hours Connectivity range 10m Active Noise Cancellation Yes NFC No On-board controls Touch sensors Colours Grey, white

Bose QuietComfort – R7,990

Bose QuietComfort Acoustic system Closed Frequency response/range n/a Battery life 2 hours Battery life with charging case 3 hours Connectivity range 10m Active Noise Cancellation Yes NFC n/a On-board controls No Colours Black, soapstone

Klipsch T5 True Wireless – R3,399

Klipsch T5 True Wireless Acoustic system Closed Frequency response/range 20-20,000Hz Battery life 8 hours Battery life with charging case 244 hours Connectivity range n/a Active Noise Cancellation Yes NFC No Controls No Colours Black and rose gold

Beats PowerBeats Pro – R5,699

Beats PowerBeats Pro Acoustic system Closed Frequency response/range 20-20,000Hz Battery life 9 hours Battery life with charging case 25 hours Connectivity range 15m Active Noise Cancellation Yes NFC No Controls Multiple buttons Colours Yellow, pink, red, blue, black, navy, ivory, moss

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live – R2,999

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Acoustic system Closed Frequency response/range 20-20,000Hz Battery life 6 hours Battery life with charging case 22 hours Connectivity range 20 metres Active Noise Cancellation Yes NFC Yes Controls Touch sensors Colours Black, bronze, blue, rose gold

LG Tone Free FN6 – R3,299

LG Tone Free FN6 Acoustic system Closed Frequency response/range 20-20,000Hz Battery life 6 hours Battery life with charging case 18 hours Connectivity range n/a Active Noise Cancellation No NFC Yes On-board controls Touch sensors Colours Black, white

