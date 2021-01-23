Top 10 wireless earbuds you can buy in South Africa

Smart wearables like wireless earphones have been growing in popularity in recent years.
According to ResearchandMarkets.com, the global wireless earphones market is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2026.
With features such as noise cancellation and improved wireless connectivity, an increasing number of people have been drawn to these gadgets.
In-ear wireless earbuds like Apple’s AirPods Pro or Huawei’s Freebuds 3i are particularly attractive for a number of use-cases.
They offer a cordless way to listen to music during exercise, making it easier to move about without a smartphone on your person or a cable flying about.
In addition, they are particularly useful for professional-looking video calls.
Their small form-factor and understated designs make them less obtrusive than large headsets and help to block out any background noises, so users can focus on communication with colleagues or customers.
When it comes to options, there are now a great number of excellent earbuds to choose from several well-known manufacturers – including those which specialise in sound equipment.
Here are 10 of the best wireless earbuds you can buy in South Africa right now.
