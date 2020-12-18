Amazing festive tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

The guillotine was supposed to be ahead of its time.
It was definitely cutting-edge technology.
Enough of the jokes.
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
WD Elements Portable 2TB USB 3.0 from Takealot – R1,099
Ematic AGT419 4K Android TV Box from Takealot – R1,099
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS from Takealot – R2,999
Microlab M108BT 2.1 Bluetooth Speaker and Sub from Takealot – R389
Vizia UPS with battery bank from Takealot – R1,339
Canon 2000D DSLR Twin Lens Camera Bundle from Makro – R8,499
Logitech G213 keyboard from Makro – R999
Hisense 70-inch UHD Smart TV from Makro – R12,999
JBL Wireless On-ear headphones from Makro – R799
Samsung 3.1.2 Channel Soundbarfrom Makro – R8,999
Razer Blade 17 from Incredible Connection – R54,999
DJI Mavic 2 Pro from Incredible Connection – R29,999
Galaxy S20 Ultra from Incredible Connection – R24,999
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular from Incredible Connection – R7,999
Lenovo L340 from Incredible Connection – R11,999
DXRacer Formula F08-N Gaming Chair from Raru – R5,499
Razer Goliathus Chroma Gaming Mousepad from Evetech – R799
Asus TUF Gaming A15 AMD Ryzen 7 from Wootware – R19,999
