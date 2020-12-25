Top tech deals from Takealot, Makro, and Incredible Connection

Did you hear about the programmer who missed Christmas because he got stuck in his shower for a week?
The instructions on his shampoo said: Lather, rinse, repeat.
Here are this week’s best deals on tech.
WD Blue 1TB SATA SSD from Takealot – R1,999
LG 29-inch Full HD UltraWide FreeSync IPS Monitor from Takealot – R4,999
Samsung Galaxy A30s from Takealot – R4,499
Huawei Media Pad T3 7-inch tablet from Takealot – R2,195
Romoss 10,000mAh powerbank from Takealot – R269
Asus VivoBook E12 from Makro – R3,499
LG 75-inch Nano Cell Smart TV from Makro – R22,999
Acer Aspire C22 All-in-One Desktop from Makro – R10,999
HP Ink Tank 415 Printer from Makro – R2,799
Samsung 75-inch QLED Smart TV from Makro – R29,999
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular from Incredible Connection – R5,499
Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mose from Incredible Connection – R1,499
Ring Floodlight Outdoor Cam from Incredible Connection – R4,499
D-Link AC750 Dual Band Wi-Fi router from Incredible Connection – R599
JBL Live 500BT headphones – from Incredible Connection – R1,799
Klevv 1TB NVMe SSD from Evetech – R2,199
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 Gaming Laptop from Raru – R45,499
Zotac GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming Trinity ZT from Wootware – R32,999
