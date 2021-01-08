Amazing tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

Like many others, I’ve been affected by a case of the lockdown blues.

In an effort to combat this, I have been eating mushrooms every day.

I hope it will make me a fun guy.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

Hisense 58-inch UHD Smart TV from Takealot – R7,999

LG 23.5-inch Full HD monitor from Takealot – R2,099

Wi-Fi Extender from Takealot – R249

Lenovo IdeaPad laptop from Takealot – R5,199

WD Blue 2.5-inch 500GB SSD from Takealot – R1,199

Skyworth 65-inch UHD Android TV from Incredible Connection – R11,999

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch from Incredible Connection – R54,999

Samsung 65-inch Smart QLED TV from Incredible Connection – R32,999

HP Envy 13 laptop from Incredible Connection – R16,999

Epson EF 100 Projector and Xbox One from Incredible Connection – R12,999

LG 82-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R32,999

Gaming Fenix 6 from Makro – R7,999

Xbox Series S 512GB from Makro – R6,999

Turtle Beach 600P headset from Makro – R1,999

Hisense 65-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R11,999

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Bluetooth earphones from Raru – R4,899

Dell 27-inch Full HD monitor from Evetech – R2,799

Palit GeForce RTX 3070 OC graphics card from Wootware – R12,999