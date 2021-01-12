Acer unveils powerful new laptops

Acer has announced a range of powerful new laptops which feature AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 processors.

Among the line-up is a new iteration of the popular Nitro 5 gaming laptop, as well as upgraded versions of the Aspire 5 and Aspire 7 notebooks.

The Nitro 5 can now be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 HX processor alongside Nvidia RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics.

To keep all that power cool, it uses twin fans which employ Acer’s Coolboost technology, in addition to four exhausts for getting rid of heat.

Users will be able to add up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs, and a drive bay for a 2TB SATA SSD or HDD.

It will be offered with either a 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch display with a low 3ms response rate.

These panels will be available in a QHD configuration running with a 165Hz refresh rate, or a FHD resolution at 360Hz.

Aspire models

For more conventional users, both the new Aspire 5 and Aspire 7 line-ups will now ship with AMD Ryzen 5000 processors.

The higher-end Aspire 7 gets a GTX 1650 to provide solid graphics performance for both professionals and enthusiasts.

It sports a 15.6-inch display with narrow bezels that helps it achieve a 81.61% screen-to-body ratio.

The chassis weighs around 2.15kg and also has space for up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD.

The Aspire 5, meanwhile, is aimed at amateur bloggers, photographers and students looking for an affordable but powerful device.

It boasts AMD Radeon RX 640 graphics, up to 24GB RAM, and can support up to a 1 TB PCIe NVMe SSD in addition to a 2TB HDD.

This comes packaged in a 17.95mm thin design with a sandblasted aluminium cover for what Acer called a sleek, polished appearance.

Pricing and availability

All of these new laptop models will be available in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region from February 2021.

The Acer Nitro 5 will start at €1,299 (R24,380) with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, RTX 3060 GPU, and 512GB SSD.

The entry-level Aspire 7 will be priced at €899 (R16,872), while the Aspire 5 begins at €699 (R13,129).

Acer noted that product specifications and prices in specific markets may differ.

Below are the full specifications of Acer’s new Nitro 5 laptop.

Acer Nitro 5

Acer Nitro 5 Display 15.6/17.3-inch FHD 360Hz/QHD 165Hz CPU Up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900 HX RAM Up to 32GB DDR4 GPU Up to GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q Connectivity Killer E2600 Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6 Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe / SATA SSD / SATA HDD Price From €1,299

