Dell reveals new Alienware laptops with RTX 30 graphics

Dell unveiled two new gaming laptops in its Alienware line-up during its CES 2021 presentation on Tuesday.

The updated m15 and m17 machines keep the designs and 10th-generation Intel Comet Lake processors of their predecessors but feature several significant upgrades in other departments.

First off, they can now be configured with Nvidia’s latest RTX 30 graphics, although Dell did not specify exactly which cards would be available.

Other improvements include support for up to 32GB DDR4 2,933 MHz RAM, a storage capacity bump to 4TB, as well as the inclusion of an HDMI 2.1 port for improved output to external displays.

Because both laptops sport thin form-factors, Alienware has added vapour chamber technology – which forms part of Alienware Cry-Tech cooling – to better handle heat.

Display options and colours

There are several new display options for gamers seeking either high resolutions or super-fast refresh rates.

On the 15.6-inch m15, an OLED panel with 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution is now on offer.

The caveat to the superior panel is that it can only run at a refresh rate of 60Hz, compared with the full HD version which offers 300Hz.

Buyers of the 17-inch m17 will also be able to take a new 360Hz display option, which comes with support for G-Sync.

The laptops are available in two colours – Dark Side of the Moon and Lunar Light.

Pricing and availability

Dell is set to unveil more details around specifications when the laptops go on sale in the US on 26 January.

In that country, both models will start at $2,150 (R32,764).

Availability and pricing for South Africa were not available at the time of publication.

Below are images of the new Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4.

Alienware m15 and Alienware m17

