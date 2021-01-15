Great tech deals from Takealot, Incredible Connection, and Makro

When I was younger, my parents gave me some advice.
They told me I could be anybody I wanted to be if I worked hard at it.
I tried telling that to the police, but they still charged me with identity theft.
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
Hisense 43-inch UHD TV from Takealot – R5,699
Samsung 24-inch Full HD Freesync monitor from Takealot – R2,499
Seagate 4TB portable hard drive from Takealot – R1,999
Crucial BX500 240GB SSD from Takealot – R707
TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi system from Takealot – R1,899
Samsung 75-inch Smart QLED TV from Makro – R29,999
Xbox Series S 512GB from Makro – R6,999
Hisense 55-inch Smart ULED TV from Makro – R11,999
Dell 27-inch LED monitor from Makro – R2,999
Microsoft wireless keyboard and mouse from Makro – R699
ASUS E203 Notebook from Incredible Connection – R3,699
Apple Mac Mini from Incredible Connection – R13,999
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar from Incredible Connection – R25,999
Huawei MateBook D 14 from Incredible Connection – R16,999
Dell 24-inch Full HD gaming monitor from Incredible Connection – R2,299
Razer Huntsman Elite keyboard from Evetech – R3,999
SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset from Wootware – R2,999
ASUS TUF GeForce RTX 3060 Ti OC from Raru – R13,999
