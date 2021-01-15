Great tech deals from Takealot, Incredible Connection, and Makro

When I was younger, my parents gave me some advice.

They told me I could be anybody I wanted to be if I worked hard at it.

I tried telling that to the police, but they still charged me with identity theft.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

Hisense 43-inch UHD TV from Takealot – R5,699

Samsung 24-inch Full HD Freesync monitor from Takealot – R2,499

Seagate 4TB portable hard drive from Takealot – R1,999

Crucial BX500 240GB SSD from Takealot – R707

TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi system from Takealot – R1,899

Samsung 75-inch Smart QLED TV from Makro – R29,999

Xbox Series S 512GB from Makro – R6,999

Hisense 55-inch Smart ULED TV from Makro – R11,999

Dell 27-inch LED monitor from Makro – R2,999

Microsoft wireless keyboard and mouse from Makro – R699

ASUS E203 Notebook from Incredible Connection – R3,699

Apple Mac Mini from Incredible Connection – R13,999

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar from Incredible Connection – R25,999

Huawei MateBook D 14 from Incredible Connection – R16,999

Dell 24-inch Full HD gaming monitor from Incredible Connection – R2,299

Razer Huntsman Elite keyboard from Evetech – R3,999

SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset from Wootware – R2,999

ASUS TUF GeForce RTX 3060 Ti OC from Raru – R13,999