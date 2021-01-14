Samsung unveils Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTags

Samsung today unveiled its new flagship wireless earbuds as well as a new smart tracking tag solution during its Galaxy Unpacked January 2021 event.

The Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are the company’s most premium offering yet – with best-in-class audio quality featuring intelligent active noise cancellation (ANC) and 360-degree audio.

“Galaxy Buds Pro offer a more comprehensive sound, sporting an 11-millimetre woofer for deeper bass and a 6.5-millimetre tweeter for a crisp treble with minimum distortion,” Samsung said.

“This delivers Samsung’s best audio experience yet – a dynamic, balanced sound,” Samsung added.

In addition, the Galaxy Buds Pro are optimised for voice calls with three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU).

One of the outer microphones also has a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), further eliminating background noises.

Samsung has also integrated its new Wind Shield technology into Galaxy Buds Pro for clearer audio in windy environments.

Most intelligent ANC and more comfortable fit

Samsung claimed the Galaxy Buds Pro feature the most intelligent ANC capabilities of any true wireless earbuds.

“When you need to focus on work – or tune out from the world around to relax – you can reduce the background noise by up to 99%, fine-tuning to your preferred level,” the company stated.

“And with Ambient Sound, you can choose to amplify nearby sounds by more than 20 decibels, meaning you can adjust and personalise according to your needs,” it added.

The Galaxy Buds Pro’s design was inspired by the Galaxy Buds Live but are improved to be more ergonomic.

“The shape of the canal-type earbuds improves sound quality, plus it looks less protrusive and more natural when in your ears,” Samsung said.

“This new design also reduces the contact area between your ear and the bud, improving comfort and minimising a clogged-up feeling,” it added.

The Galaxy Buds Pro will be available in three colours – Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and incredible Phantom Violet.

Galaxy SmartTags

The company also showed off its Galaxy SmartTags – tracking tags which can help users locate items they are attached to.

The SmartTag can be paired with a Galaxy smartphone through Samsung’s SmartThings app to show its last known location on a map.

The app will then show a proximity indicator which indicates the strength of the SmartTag’s Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) signal, or you can tap a button which lets the tag emit a chime.

This solution is ideal for keeping an eye on and locating things like home or car keys.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Buds Pro are priced at $200 and will be available in select markets starting 15 January 2021.

The Galaxy SmartTag will be available from 29 January and be priced at $30.

Below are images of the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTags.

Galaxy Buds Pro

Galaxy SmartTag

