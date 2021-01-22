Exciting tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

My friend takes photos of salmon wearing little hand-sewn outfits for a living.

I asked him if it was difficult to build a profitable business on this concept.

He said no, it was like shooting fish in apparel.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

JBL Horizon Bluetooth speaker from Takealot – R1,599

Hisense 50-inch UHD TV from Takealot – R7,199

Skullcandy wireless earbuds from Takealot – R699

Seagate 2.5-inch 1TB portable drive from Takealot – R899

Samsung 860 Evo 2.5-inch 500GB SSD from Takealot – R1,768

Skyworth 55-inch UHD TV from Incredible Connection – R7,999

Dell XPS 7390 Laptop from Incredible Connection – R29,999

Epson Full HD projector from Incredible Connection – R12,499

LG 55-inch UHD TV from Incredible Connection – R8,999

Lenovo Ideacentre 510 desktop from Incredible Connection – R8,499

TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender from Makro – R599

LG 65-inch UHD TV from Makro – R12,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G from Makro – R16,499

Hisense 43-inch UHD TV from Makro – R5,999

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K from Makro – R1,199

Mad Catz RAT 8 gaming mouse from Evetech – R1,299

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 from Wootware – R2,499

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 8GB from Raru – R13,999