Exciting tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

My friend takes photos of salmon wearing little hand-sewn outfits for a living.
I asked him if it was difficult to build a profitable business on this concept.
He said no, it was like shooting fish in apparel.
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
JBL Horizon Bluetooth speaker from Takealot – R1,599
Hisense 50-inch UHD TV from Takealot – R7,199
Skullcandy wireless earbuds from Takealot – R699
Seagate 2.5-inch 1TB portable drive from Takealot – R899
Samsung 860 Evo 2.5-inch 500GB SSD from Takealot – R1,768
Skyworth 55-inch UHD TV from Incredible Connection – R7,999
Dell XPS 7390 Laptop from Incredible Connection – R29,999
Epson Full HD projector from Incredible Connection – R12,499
LG 55-inch UHD TV from Incredible Connection – R8,999
Lenovo Ideacentre 510 desktop from Incredible Connection – R8,499
TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender from Makro – R599
LG 65-inch UHD TV from Makro – R12,999
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G from Makro – R16,499
Hisense 43-inch UHD TV from Makro – R5,999
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K from Makro – R1,199
Mad Catz RAT 8 gaming mouse from Evetech – R1,299
AMD Ryzen 5 1600 from Wootware – R2,499
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 8GB from Raru – R13,999
