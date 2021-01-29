Epic tech deals from Takealot, Incredible Connection, and Musica

This week’s deals articles include a number of specials from Musica.
The longstanding music store, whose Megastores have been a fixture of big malls nationwide for years, is closing down on 31 May 2021.
As part of this process, it has launched a closing-down sale, offering significant discounts across a range of products.
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
Rapoo H120 USB headset from Takealot – R549
Seagate 4TB external hard drive from Takealot – R1,999
Kingston 2.5-inch 960GB SSD from Takealot – R2,399
Hisense 43-inch UHD Smart TV from Takealot – R5,899
Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Mini 360 speaker from Takealot – R899
Epson EF 100 Projector + Xbox One bundle from Incredible Connection – R12,999
Dell 24-inch gaming monitor from Incredible Connection – R2,299
Apple Mac Mini from Incredible Connection – R13,999
Packard Bell Flex laptop from Incredible Connection – R4,499
ASUS ZenBook laptop from Incredible Connection – R19,999
Snug fast wireless charger from Musica – R225
3 for 2 video game special from Musica – From R250 per game
MStuff Bluetooth headphones from Musica – R100
JVC Bluetooth Soundbar and subwoofer from Musica – R750
Sennheiser Momentum Bluetooth headphones from Musica – R1,100
LG 65-inch Smart OLED TV from Makro – R44,999
ASUS 15.6-inch laptop from Makro – R7,999
Hisense 32-inch HD Ready TV from Makro – R3,299
Skyworth 40-inch Full HD TV from Makro – R4,299
DStv Explora Ultra + Installation from Makro – R3,699
TP-Link Archer AX10 router from Evetech – R1,599
DXRacer Valkyrie gaming chair from Raru – R4,999
Palit GeForce RTX 3080 10GB from Wootware – R20,899
