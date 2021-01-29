Epic tech deals from Takealot, Incredible Connection, and Musica

This week’s deals articles include a number of specials from Musica.

The longstanding music store, whose Megastores have been a fixture of big malls nationwide for years, is closing down on 31 May 2021.

As part of this process, it has launched a closing-down sale, offering significant discounts across a range of products.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

Rapoo H120 USB headset from Takealot – R549

Seagate 4TB external hard drive from Takealot – R1,999

Kingston 2.5-inch 960GB SSD from Takealot – R2,399

Hisense 43-inch UHD Smart TV from Takealot – R5,899

Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Mini 360 speaker from Takealot – R899

Epson EF 100 Projector + Xbox One bundle from Incredible Connection – R12,999

Dell 24-inch gaming monitor from Incredible Connection – R2,299

Apple Mac Mini from Incredible Connection – R13,999

Packard Bell Flex laptop from Incredible Connection – R4,499

ASUS ZenBook laptop from Incredible Connection – R19,999

Snug fast wireless charger from Musica – R225

3 for 2 video game special from Musica – From R250 per game

MStuff Bluetooth headphones from Musica – R100

JVC Bluetooth Soundbar and subwoofer from Musica – R750

Sennheiser Momentum Bluetooth headphones from Musica – R1,100

LG 65-inch Smart OLED TV from Makro – R44,999

ASUS 15.6-inch laptop from Makro – R7,999

Hisense 32-inch HD Ready TV from Makro – R3,299

Skyworth 40-inch Full HD TV from Makro – R4,299

DStv Explora Ultra + Installation from Makro – R3,699

TP-Link Archer AX10 router from Evetech – R1,599

DXRacer Valkyrie gaming chair from Raru – R4,999

Palit GeForce RTX 3080 10GB from Wootware – R20,899